Woman explains how to use LinkedIn as dating app and TikTok is blown away

A woman has figured out how to use LinkedIn as a dating app, and users on TikTok think it’s a genius way to get dates.

There’s no shortage of dating apps on the market. Tinder, Bumble and Hinge are extremely popular, but it turns out that another site can also have some unexpected advantages.

LinkedIn isn’t your typical social media platform as it’s designed for professional networking, but that didn’t stop one woman from figuring out that it has some features that make finding a match easier than traditional apps.

In a viral TikTok clip, a woman explained the advantages of using LinkedIn as a dating app – and users think she may be onto something.

Woman goes viral using LinkedIn as dating app

In late July, TikToker ‘candi.licious’ revealed that LinkedIn’s filters make it an ideal dating app for her, because she can find exactly what she wants… for the most part.

“I can filter for an education. MBA, baby. I can filter by industry. I’m looking at doctor, lawyer, finance bro. I can filter by country. Very important,” she explained.

However, there are some limitations, with Candi sulking that she can’t filter by height, but noted that she can do “height analysis” by sorting through users’ photos.

In the comments, many on the platform were blown away by this “genius,” strategy with some even claiming they found their spouses through LinkedIn.

“I checked my then bf’s LinkedIn page after we met through Tinder. We are married now,” one said.

“I dated a top executive at a major media company that I met on LinkedIn. So yeah, it works,” another testified.

TikTok TikTok users have had success using LinkedIn as a dating app.

Others, however, were unsure on how to advance after finding someone to message on LinkedIn and urged Candi to post a tutorial.

This isn’t the first time someone went viral for using LinkedIn for dates. Earlier this year, a man sparked debate after asking a woman out on the app.