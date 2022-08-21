TikTok star Mama Tot “not happy” after man arrested in connection with son’s murder

Popular TikToker Ophelia Nichols, also known as ‘Mama Tot,’ has published a statement following news that a man in connection with her son’s murderer had been arrested.

Mama Tot shocked the internet on June 25, when she alerted her 8.7 million followers that her son, 18-year-old Randon Lee, had been shot and killed at a gas station the previous night.

As told by Nichols, “detectives [thought] that marijuana was being dealt. My son was meeting there, and either they tried to rob him or they did rob him, but he was shot.”

On August 19, news surfaced that a man had been arrested in connection with Randon’s murder.

According to reports from Fox10, a warrant was issued on August 4 for 20-year-old Reuben Gulley arrest. He turned himself in to Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of murder nearly two weeks later.

That same day, Mama Tot uploaded two videos to TikTok discussing the situation, where she admitted she is “grateful” for the development but “not happy.”

“I’m getting a hundred messages saying, ‘You must be so happy right now,’ and I am not,” she began. “I am not happy. When situations like this happen, or other traumatic situations, I look at everything. I don’t just look at this and this and make an opinion.”

“There’s one thing he and my baby child had in common, and that was that they both had a mother that would do anything for them. So remember this; there’s now two families that are hurting. It’s two of us. And those parents shouldn’t suffer for something that their child did.”

Nichols also urged her followers to stop tagging her in videos of news articles regarding her son’s death. “Please,” she wrote in a comment. “I don’t need to see it every five minutes.”

Fans continue to send Nichols love and support during this latest development in a tragic situation that has gripped the internet for weeks.