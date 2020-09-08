TikTok star Bryce Hall announces he’s “quitting” partying

TikTok star and Sway House member Bryce Hall dropped a surprising announcement during a video with fellow creator Josh Richards, revealing that he’s quitting his partying ways — for now.

For those out of the loop, self-described "party animal" Bryce Hall made headlines in late August after being charged with breaking Los Angeles city ordinances, having thrown massive house parties despite the current global health crisis.

Advertisement

Faced with a potential year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine, Hall has become the unintentional poster child for reckless behavior during these uncertain times — but it seems like the uber-popular influencer is finally taking his “influence” seriously.

During a September 6 vlog with fellow creator Josh Richards, Hall announced that he is putting a temporary halt to his usual party montages, as is customary in his YouTube videos.

Advertisement

Bryce Hall and Sway House throw massive party in Hollywood Hills with over a hundred people. The Sway boys recently moved from Bel Air to a secluded house in the Hollywood Hills. Party was broken by LAPD around 4am. This is a long thread. What are your thoughts @MayorOfLA? pic.twitter.com/FytCysK2E9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 15, 2020

Instead, the TikToker-turned-YouTuber is taking a step back from the party-hard lifestyle and is instead observing city ordinances until restrictions are released — whenever that might be.

“We are quitting partying for a little bit,” Bryce began. “We actually are quitting partying.”

Read More: Addison Rae and Bryce Hall break silence following end of relationship

“For until it’s safe enough,” Richards added.

Advertisement

“I think people are gonna think we’re sarcastic — this is fully serious,” Hall continued. “We are quitting partying for a little bit, which means our content’s not gonna consist of a lot of party montages.”

(Topic begins at 3:20)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOOpd-0wOuc

While the duo made light of their situation, it seems their decision has been met with some speculation among critics, with many social media users “not believing their story until they see it,” so to speak.

Advertisement

Of course, Hall isn’t the only influencer out partying despite the ongoing situation; YouTube star Jake Paul has also faced criticism for throwing an entire boxing match during a house party directly after the FBI raided his home (wise decision: maybe not).

However, Hall and company are putting a stop to their own antics before things can get even further out of hand, following the previous shutoff of electricity and water to his home as punishment for his parties.