Mr Beast ‘gifts’ 1 million YouTube subs after insane 33-hour challenge

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has topped his usual antics, by giving a subscriber over one million subscribers after completing an insane 33-hour challenge.

Mr Beast is YouTube’s answer to a philanthropist. Having donated over one million dollars worth of food to food banks in the United States and setting up multiple families with homes — among a long list of crazy challenges — the YouTuber isn’t shy of dishing out the cash.

But as part of his most recent challenge, the YouTuber wasn’t offering a cash prize per se. Instead, he was offering the winner free promotion of their YouTube channel.

So it’s perhaps fitting that, in order to earn recognition for their channel, that the challenge revolved around latching onto Mr Beast’s very own Diamond Play Button. Four ‘small’ YouTubers, last one to let go wins… Sounds simple, right?

Mr Beast’s Gold Play Button challenge

Being a Mr Beast challenge, of course there were some added ‘complications’ during the challenge. After all four of the contestants were firmly holding their ground, Karl Jacobs’ car had to pay the price as bait — and it worked a treat, as one of the YouTubers took their hand off the glass pane in a moment of madness.

After increasing the height of the Diamond Play Button’s box off the ground, the three remaining contenders had to hold onto both a Silver and Gold Play Button with their other hand, while also standing behind a duct tape line.

31 hours into the challenge, the third YouTuber stepped over the tape and was therefore disqualified. Two hours later, the second was also disqualified for the same reason. Leaving the winner, Zealous, with his grand prize — a whopping 33 hours after starting the challenge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oD155zWANQg

Before the video went live, Zealous had a sizable 49,900 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Since then, he’s gained over 1.5 million subscribers, and is currently sitting on 1.65 million at the time of writing.

While the challenge was no doubt gruelling, Zealous is now reaping the reward and is well on his way to hitting over two million subscribers.

The other YouTubers didn’t walk away empty handed, though, since the two that surpassed the 30-hour mark were gifted $10,000 in cash for their efforts.