Bryce Hall's electricity cut off by LA Mayor following huge parties

After rumors that Bryce Hall’s electricity and water would be cut off as a result of his controversial 21st birthday party, the mayor of LA has followed through and severed the utilities in Hall’s personal Hollywood residence.

When videos emerged on August 14 of a huge gathering at the Sway House to celebrate TikTok influencer Bryce Hall’s birthday, the internet was in uproar.

Advertisement

Clips showed over 100 attendees up close and personal with each other, breaking recent regulations and upsetting fans. Bryce even came under fire for disrespecting rumored partner Addison Rae by engaging with strippers.

On August 16, viral star and comedian Elijah Daniel called out the Sway and Hype houses on Twitter for their behavior, saying they are “attention-seeking clowns risking lives for clout.”

Advertisement

just a warning for Sway & Hype, i don’t even give a fuck about y’all and I’m sure you’ll be told this but after your power and water gets shut off on Tuesday, if you continue to party they can and will try to charge you with domestic bioterrorism to make an example out of you ❤️ https://t.co/3h7GpgJP4F — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 16, 2020

He warned that he’d been in contact with the authorities and that their power and water will “get shut off on Tuesday.”

LA Mayor shuts down TikTok parties

This came to fruition on August 19 when the LA mayor tweeted out. “Today I authorized the city to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders.”

Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2020

Taylor Lorenz of the New York Times reported that it was in fact Hall's personal residence that had been effected.

Advertisement

SCOOP: The power has been shut off at Bryce Hall's Hollywood Hills home (the influencer who hosted a rager 21st b day party that went viral), according to sources. He lives there with two other huge TikTok stars, Noah Beck and Blake Gray. The water is still working. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 19, 2020

While it appears that the house in Encino where the party was originally held still has utilities, Hall’s private Hollywood Hills property he shares with fellow TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray has had its electricity shut off.

Apparently unfazed, Hall and Gray posted a TikTok of them bobbing their heads to the song “Electric Love.” In an insta live, Gray walks around the now pitch black house, asking one of his housemates “how was the shower?” to which he replies “cold as f**k.”

This comes only days after uploading a video flaunting the fact that the water and electricity in the house was still working and hadn’t been shut off as Elijah Daniel had suggested it would be.

Advertisement

It’s currently unclear whether Hall and his housemates in Hollywood Hills have regained their power, or what the next steps will be in the LA mayor’s takedown of the controversial influencers.