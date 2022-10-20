TikTok partners with Simon Cowell for new ‘StemDrop’ music project

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTok is teaming up with Simon Cowell’s SyCo Entertainment & more for a new music collaboration project titled, “StemDrop – A Song for the World.”

TikTok has announced that it s partnering with Universal Music Group, Republic Records, Samsung, and Simon Cowell’s SyCo Entertainment to launch its new project, StemDrop, which they have described as “a groundbreaking new evolution in global music collaboration.”

It is launching in collaboration with what they are calling “one of the greatest songwriting teams in history,” led by producer Max Martin.

As part of the project, TikTok creators across the globe will be provided with music ‘stems’ exclusively, and will then create their own versions of new song ‘Red Lights.’

Creators will reportedly be able to experiment with effects, harmonies, and more, using the ‘StemDrop Mixer’ on TikTok. Users can stay up to date with everything to do with the project on the StemDrop TikTok account.

TikTok said in a blog post: “Revolutionizing global music collaboration, StemDrop will act as an incubator for new talent, artistry, and creativity by giving the opportunity for all artists and music creators, from anywhere in the world, the opportunity to collaborate with some of the very best and most iconic songwriting talents of all time.”

Speaking on the launch of the project, Simon Cowell said: “Hit songs are like diamonds and they can change an artist’s career overnight. With tens of thousands of songs uploaded every day this idea will give aspiring artists the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most successful songwriters in the world.

“The premise was always very straightforward… ‘What would happen if the best songwriters in the world wrote a song for the world…….?’ We have no idea what’s going to happen. I do know there are so many incredibly talented people who are trying to stand out and I hope and believe this could make a big difference to their careers.”

The project is set to officially launch on October 26.