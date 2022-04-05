TikTok reacts to Coca Cola launching metaverse-inspired soft drink

The Coca-Cola Company has announced the world’s first-ever soft drink to launch in the metaverse, sparking an overwhelming reaction from TikTok.

Coca-Cola has released plans to unveil a gaming-inspired version of the classic soft drink that has been around for decades. In a release published by the company, Coca-Cola said that the drink would first be available in a metaverse-like world within Fortnite before dropping a very limited quantity of the physical version IRL.

According to the company’s Senior Director Of Global Strategy, Oana Vlad, The “taste [is] inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible.”

In addition to the drink, Coca-Cola announced that there will be a scannable code on each can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, which will allow consumers to access a game that tells the story of BYTE.

TikTok reacts to the metaverse-inspired soft drink

In a video uploaded to TikTok by @tomsguide on April 5, 2022, the host of the tech series did a review of the drink, calling it “wild.”

“It’s called coke BYTE… and apparently it tastes like pixels. I really don’t know what pixels taste like,” the show’s host said.

Fans of the popular soda brand are now reacting with mixed responses towards the product.

“Ok, but the starlight one was just watered down cola. What will this be? More carbonated? Sooooo cool,” another joked.

The drink’s release comes just weeks after Pepsi teamed up with IHOP to release their limited edition maple syrup Pepsi.