TikToker claims ex-boyfriend stole over $13K while away on vacation

TikToker Chloe Belaire, who goes by the user name chloebelaire.lux, is claiming that her ex-boyfriend stole over $13,000 in cash and a brand new MacBook after he ended their relationship.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Belaire, who was in Puerto Rico at the time of the alleged robbery, claims that her ex-boyfriend broke into her house, allegedly looting the house of any goods worth big bucks.

In the video, Belaire can be seen dancing to the viral sound “Circus” by Color Clownies, with the title reading “Don’t trust boys from NYC!!! They don’t love you!!!”

Fans react to the alleged robbery

Fans along with fellow TikTokers are now responding to the odd story with mixed thoughts.

“Girl… how did you find out?” a fellow TikToker commented, “He literally told me on the phone…..the cops are gonna love this,” Belaire responded

“How did he steal 13k? u just had 13 bands in cash laying around?” one commenter asked, to which Belaire replied that she’s a dancer.

“The boys from nyc is so true tho… but this is illegal?? So sue him or something idk,” another commenter stated.

In a separate video posted the same day, Belaire could be seen singing into the camera as the words “got broken up with while I’m in Puerto Rico so I find a group of 14 men having a bachelor party at the hotel pool” appear on the screen.

