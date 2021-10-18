TikTok star Jackson Mahomes apologizes for viral dance video after backlash

TikTok influencer Jackson Mahomes has responded to backlash after he recorded a dance on top of a memorial tribute for NFL star Sean Taylor, then apologized for the ordeal.

Jackson, brother of Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was allowed on the field on Oct 17 during pre-game warmups. According to the TikToker, his group was directed to a roped-off area on the field.

That same area was the location of Taylor’s retired no.21 logo that now graces FedEx Field, in honor of the former Washington safety who died from a gunshot wound after protecting his family in November 2007.

Jackson was later seen filming a TikTok video on that logo. The dance sparked outrage and fans called the clip “disrespectful” to the late NFL player.

Jackson responds to viral TikTok

Jackson Mahomes doing a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo pic.twitter.com/PI5pzwS8c8 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 17, 2021

Jackson caught wind of the backlash later that day and addressed the growing concerns from the internet over his TikTok dance.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” he said. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

The reception to his apology was split. People responded with photos from the event with the no.21 logo completely chained off to visitors while others showed people, including Jackson, standing in the area.

This called into question who was at fault here, as many directed criticisms to WFT and FedEx Field for allowing people near the number to begin with.

The road was re-dedicated in front of porta-potties. The sideline number tribute was in the area where VIPs stand. The half-time ceremony involved no speeches or recognition. The owner wore a hoodie to the pre-game meeting with family. pic.twitter.com/HeroBghuK8 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 18, 2021

Who is Jackson Mahomes TikTok?

Jackson has nearly 1 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of NFL star QB Patrick Mahomes.

The 21-year-old takes wildly popular TikTok videos on the field at different NFL venues to hype up his brother’s teams, near private planes, and more.

The controversy with the WFT memorial isn’t the first time Jackson caught hate from his antics. Earlier in the 2021 NFL season, he was filmed dumping water on rival fans heckling his group after the Chiefs’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens.