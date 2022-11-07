TikTok is in love with ‘Bob the Dog’ after adoption video goes viral

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

TikTokers are obsessed with a pup named ‘Bob the Dog’ after a video showing the canine getting passed up at an adoption event took the platform by storm.

TikTok is a haven for viral content of all sorts… but this latest video is pulling on people’s heartstrings all across the internet.

The net loves animals of all kinds, and this incident is no exception to the rule. In a video that’s garnered over 5 million views, TikToker ‘petartbyandrea’ recorded an outdoor adoption event hosted by ‘Badass Animal Rescue.’

However, she focused in on one dog who wasn’t getting any love or attention from attendees, which netizens have fondly named ‘Bob the Dog.’

“He is the sweetest pup, 3 years old, very chill and [the] perfect size for an NYC apartment,” Andrea said of little Bob.

Bob’s backstory is a heart wrenching one. According to Badass Animal Rescue’s Instagram page, Bob was dropped off at a shelter with his “wife,” Helen, and their puppies, Jack-Jack and Dash. According to a post all about Bob, he suffered from some health complications, but is now ready for his forever home.

Bob the Dog receives flood of adoption applications thanks to viral TikTok

Viewers took pity on the poor pup and instantly flooded the comments with sympathy, with many saying they’d adopt him in an instant.

“How did this five-second clip make me burst into tears?” one user wrote.

“I will gladly take Bob!” another said.

“I would’ve gone to Bob immediately, he is a cutie,” yet another commenter remarked.

TikTok; petartbyandrea

Bob’s viral video has made a huge change in the dog’s life, as a slew of applications have reportedly been sent in requesting to adopt him.

Although there’s no word on if Bob has officially been adopted or not, Badass Animal Rescue is currently looking through the many applications he’s received, and it’s clear that he’s a popular pick for folks looking for a small dog in the NYC area.

This is just the latest pet to take TikTok by storm after users on the platform honored a dog who died saving his family from wolves back in August.