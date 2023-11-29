TikTok helps 10-year-old song become one of Spotify’s most-listened tracks

Arctic Monkeys 2013 song “I Wanna be Yours” landed on Spotify’s year-end Gen Z listening trends list.

Arctic Monkeys released their critically acclaimed album AM in 2013. It instantly became a fan favorite and includes many of their best compositions to date.

The record featured “I Wanna Be Yours,” a musical adaptation of John Cooper Clarke’s 1982 poem of the same name.

Due to a TikTok trend, users swarmed around the song, from performing covers and sharing favorite lyrics to soundtracking movie scenes. There are nearly 300,000 videos using the sound. With more than 1.6 billion streams, the song appears on one of Spotify’s year-end lists.

Arctic Monkeys’ “I Wanna Be Yours” ranks high

As part of Spotify Wrapped, a list of Gen Z’s listening trends has been released. Casey Lewis, head of content and communications for Seven Seven Six, revealed the complete list with one big surprise.

Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 song “I Wanna Be Yours” appears at No. 2 behind SZA’s “Kill Bill.”

The rest of the list includes the usual suspects like Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.

Gen Z’s listening trends list also features a complete rundown of the Top 10 Global Artists Listened to By Gen Z. Those names range from Drake and The Weeknd to Peso Pluma and Feid.

On Spotify Wrapped’s all-generations list, Taylor Swift was named the Top Global Artist and most-streamed artist, beating out the likes of Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Drake, and The Weeknd.

