TikTok enraged after Popeyes calls police on student for trying to buy homeless man food

A TikToker is going viral after her attempt at buying food for a homeless man resulted in Popeyes calling the police on her.

TikTok is home to some of the wildest trends, moments, and spectacles on the internet and while there are heartwarming moments, there are others that can spark massive outrage.

No better incident can sum that up better than what happened to Georgia University student Jo Ortega when she was picking up a Doordash order and decided to feed a homeless man.

After trying to order a two-piece chicken for him at an Atlanta Popeyes, the employee shut the drive-thru window and got her manager who revealed she wouldn’t be allowed to buy the man dinner.

Popeyes refuses to let TikToker buy homeless man food

As the TikToker explained the situation to her viewers, another employee showed up and explained that she wouldn’t be allowed to buy food for the homeless.

“No, ma’am, we can’t do it. I could care less about you recording me, baby” the employee said before slamming the window shut.

According to Ortega, the Popeyes workers then called the police, which left her absolutely shocked.

“At that moment I was terrified, I thought I was gonna get arrested,” she told Fox, but revealed that officers thanked her for trying to feed the homeless. “The officer pulled me to the side and said, ‘I really thank you for doing that, thank you for buying him food. I appreciate that.’”

Luckily, despite the situation, she was able to get in touch with a general manager at the store who allowed both Ortega and the homeless man to eat anything they wanted for free.

For his part, the homeless man, who said his name was Jazz, thanked Ortega for her kindness and for getting him something to eat.

In a statement, Popeyes said it is “committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect” and employees at the restaurant have received “retraining” to handle situations such as the one in the TikTok video.

This isn’t the first time Popeyes has gone viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons. Last year, a location in DC was shut down after a TikToker exposed its “hazardous” rat infection.