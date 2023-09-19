Chick-fil-A worker goes viral for ranting about customer’s massive drive-thru order

A Chick-fil-A worker has gone viral on TikTok for exposing a drive-thru customer and their shockingly large order.

Not only are fast food restaurants around every corner, but they are also quick and cheaper than most dining options.

What’s more, places like Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and others offer the easily accessible option of ordering through a drive-thru.

However, sometimes customers take advantage of the drive-thru option when they have huge orders, holding up a line that’s supposed to be more convenient than walking in and ordering.

Unfortunately for one Chick-fil-A worker, she was met with this exact predicament, later taking to TikTok to expose a customer for placing a drive-thru order that was big enough to be considered catering.

Instagram: chickfila A Chick-fil-A worker cheekily exposed a drive-thru customer for their large order.

Fast food workers slam customers who make huge orders in the drive-thru

Usually, a single drive-thru order consists of a simple entree with extra sauce packets and maybe a sweet treat — but for Abby, who works at Chick-fil-A, she’s had multiple people place drive-thru orders larger than normal.

Though Abby typically takes to TikTok to share her positive experiences while working at the popular fast food restaurant, she recently posted a cheeky video throwing shade at someone who ordered a five thirty-piece nuggets while in the drive-thru.

Yes, that’s right — 150 crispy and golden chicken nuggets were expected to be fried and packaged in a matter of minutes, as most drive-thru orders only take a few minutes to assemble and distribute.

Since posting her video to TikTok, plenty of fast food employees have chimed in on their experiences while dealing with large drive-thru orders, saying, “I used to work at Chick-fil-A and I took a $230 order through the drive-thru… I was happy to take the order, but they should’ve ordered catering instead.”

While another commented, “I had a church that would occasionally come to McDonald’s and order 100 McChickens and 100 Cheeseburgers — UNANNOUNCED DURING RUSH HOUR.”

One viewer even stated that calling ahead of time with large orders should be the protocol, saying, “It should for real be standard to call in when you have a big order or bus full of people coming in.”

Though Abby wasn’t too upset about dealing with the drive-thru Chick-fil-A order that was large enough to be catering, she did receive many similar stories, making the experience worth the hassle, as she was able to relate to many other fast food workers.