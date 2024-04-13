“Karen” hisses at Applebee’s waiter because they don’t sell baked potatoes

An Applebee’s customer has gone viral for hissing at a server after finding out that they don’t sell baked potatoes.

TikTok user Lauren (laurenscott776) took to the video app to share the bizarre incident she witnessed while dining with her fiancé at the chain restaurant Applebee’s.

“Just another day at Applebee’s with Karen hissing bc they don’t sell baked potatoes,” she captioned her video, which has gone viral with over 1.3 million views and 157,000 likes.

In the 14-second clip, Lauren is seen looking horrified, as an older woman behind her begins to hiss audibly like a cat in response to something her waiter said.

Article continues after ad

Throughout the TikTok, the “Karen” continued to hiss, even gesturing with her hands extended like claws to underscore her frustration. Meanwhile, the man sitting opposite her looked completely unfazed by the constant hissing.

Many viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts on the woman’s strange response. “This is why I rarely leave the house anymore,” one user wrote.

Article continues after ad

“This is so insane I kind of love it???? When I was a server I would wish someone would have hissed at me instead of screaming hahaha,” another added.

“As a former Applebees server, I’m sure this wasn’t the first time this server has encountered something like this,” a third said, to which Lauren replied: “The scene she was causing for a good 20 min over a baked potato was insane.”

Article continues after ad

One user claimed they were Lauren’s waitress that day. “I was your waitress! Thanks for posting this, Gosh I still laugh,” they wrote, before revealing that the “Karen” left without ordering any food.

This is just the latest Applebee’s moment to take off on TikTok. Last month, a customer went viral after a waiter allegedly shamed them for ordering a molten lava cake.