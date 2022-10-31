TikTok couple buys ‘best vending machine ever’ for just $250 and set bizarre prices

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A TikTok couple is going viral after they got a steal of a deal on a vending machine and proceeded to load it up with goodies in what fans are calling the “best vending machine ever.”

Sometimes, a deal is too good to pass up on and that’s what happened to TikToker Jade Davis and her fiancé when they bought a vending machine for the lost price of $250.

In a viral TikTok making rounds on the platform with nearly 3 million views, Jade explained how they bought a vending machine and were at Sam’s Club to fill it up with items.

In total, they spent $315 in snacks plus a $45 membership, but the goodies inside are nothing to scoff at, especially with the TikTokers fulfilling requests from fans at what to add. However, it’s the prices that have the world talking.

TikTok couple makes “best vending machine” ever

After loading it up with Sour Patch Kids, Taki’s, Reese’s, and even Danishes, the duo revealed their prices and users on TikTok were baffled at how low the items were selling for.

For instance, a bag of chips only costs a customer $0.75, a fraction of what the snack normally retails for at other machines.

That might explain why after their first restock, the couple did the math and determined that they’d made around $150 in revenue thus far.

Jade explained the reason for the low prices in the comments, writing: “Everyone has been saying we need to raise our prices. We took this over from someone that had been running it for years and we are keeping it in the same place. So we have to slowly raise them in order to not cause people to be super pissed off at us.”

Still, fans cannot get over the variety of the treats in the vending machine, with one user calling it the “best vending machine” she’s ever seen.

While the couple plan to raise prices over time, there’s no denying that for the time being, it’s one of the best-valued vending machines of all time and TikTok agrees.