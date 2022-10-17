TikTok ‘bridezilla’ tells guests to put their phones away as she walks down aisle

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A ‘bridezilla’ went viral on TikTok after telling her wedding guests to put away their phones as she walked down the aisle.

TikToker _jenngee posted a clip of herself walking down the aisle with her father, while repeatedly telling people to “put your phones away,” even after a sign was posted and bridesmaids reminded the guests.

“Since TikTok took down the last one at 1M I thought I’d repost with some clarification,” she captioned the re-uploaded video, which has gone viral with over 524,000 views. “Haters going to Hate but I was surrounded by love this day.”

Jokingly referring to herself as a “bridezilla” in the video, she made sure her guests did not take pictures or videos during her special moment, as she called out the guests that were on their phones during the ceremony.

“Stick up for what you want! Those who love you will still love you,” a text overlay in the video reads.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load below.

TikTok reacts to ‘bridezilla’ telling guests to put phones away

TikTok users in the comments debated whether or not they would act the same. Some praised the bride for sticking up for her rules.

“You’re better than me I would have been a little more mean especially if they’ve been told that many times,” one user commented

“If I see a phone when I’m walking down the aisle, I’m taking it with me!” another wrote.

“Hahahah I love this so much. We’re having a sign, reminder on programs & officiant reminder & I’m waiting for this to happen,” a third shared.

Others said they welcomed their guests to take photos at their wedding.

“I’m actually glad people took a lot of pics at my wedding, some of them are so memorable we got them printed,” one user said.

“I had one guest take so many photos. She sent them to me after. I was so happy to have them,” another added.