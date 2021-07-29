Thomas Petrou reveals why he doesn’t want Mads Lewis in the Hype House

The Hype House has helped some of TikTok’s most famous content creators reach internet stardom — but now that it’s in its twilight years, Thomas Petrou isn’t so sure he wants certain influencers involved in the group.

The Hype House was once the “it” group of content houses. Like the Team 10 mansion before it, the Hype House became the premier destination for any TikToker looking to become the next big thing — and it worked.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were notably a part of the Hype House before taking off to pursue their own solo careers, with Charli going on to become the most-followed content creator on TikTok. Addison Rae was also with the Hype House before parting ways from the group, and has now snagged a starring role in a Netflix film.

While many of the Hype House’s biggest stars have now left the roost, Petrou is open to receiving new talent… with the exception of certain individuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hype House (@thehypehousela)

During a game segment in a recent episode of the BFFs Podcast with Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy, Petrou revealed that he wouldn’t hypothetically let TikToker Mads Lewis in the group, stating that there’s just a tad too much drama involved with the influencer for his comfort.

“There’s good drama and there’s bad drama,” he explained. “I’ve known Mads for a long time, and… no. I love Mads. I’ve known her for a really long time. She’s sweet. But like, I’ve just seen some things with her, back when she was dating who she was. I saw things in person where I was like, I couldn’t deal with this in person.”

(Segment begins at 1:08:53)

Although it’s obvious that Petrou is on good terms with Lewis, it seems that there’s just too much turmoil in the mix for his liking… and while it’s not clear what exactly ‘drama’ he’s referencing, some fans are pointing toward Mads’ explosive split from ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler earlier this year.

Lewis has yet to respond to Petrou’s comments at the time of writing, leaving viewers curious to see how she’ll react to his hypothetical decision.