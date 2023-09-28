Fans think Olivia Rodrigo threw shade at Lil Huddy on TikTok – but is it real?

Fans are convinced that Olivia Rodrigo threw shade at TikTok star Lil Huddy in a comment — but it doesn’t look like the viral interaction was actually real.

Olivia Rodrigo is a massive name in the music biz right now, coming fresh off the release of her latest album, ‘GUTS.’

Rodrigo had the internet in a chokehold in 2021 with the release of her viral song, Driver’s License, and it’s been off to the races ever since.

Article continues after ad

However, many fans were left stunned after seeing the star supposedly leave a comment throwing some not-so-subtle shade at Chase Hudson AKA Lil Huddy, a music artist and TikTok star with a similar musical style.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: oliviarodrigo Some fans think Olivia Rodrigo took some inspiration from one of Chase Hudson’s songs.

Pics of a comment that Rodrigo had allegedly left under one of TikTok star Bryce Hall’s videos quickly made the rounds online.

In the short clip, Hall listens to a snippet from Rodrigo’s song, Vampire, which contains lyrics very similar to Huddy’s ‘All The Things I Hate About You.’

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Hall captioned the video: “Lil Huddy listening to Olivia Rodrigo copy his song,” seemingly poking fun at the similarities between the two tracks.

Nearly two months later, a screenshot from the video has begun floating around online, showing a comment from Olivia Rodrigo’s official account that says: “What the f*ck is a Lil Huddy?”

Article continues after ad

TikTok: brycehall

Many fans were convinced that Rodrigo had called out Hudson online and left a slew of comments on Bryce’s quoting her alleged remark — but it turns out that the entire situation was faked.

Article continues after ad

In fact, the person who created the fake comment apparently spoke out about the situation on Twitter/X, admitting that they were actually behind the whole thing.

Even Bryce Hall himself was convinced the entire ordeal was real and was seemingly shocked that his video elicited a response from Rodrigo… but unfortunately, she’s never publicly acknowledged Lil Huddy.