This TikTok Starbucks order hack was so extreme a barista had to cancel it

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A Starbucks worker on TikTok has revealed a new “order hack” that was so extreme that she had to cancel the order.

When it comes to TikTok, some of the most popular videos involve hacks for your favorite fast-food restaurant orders.

Whether it’s Starbucks, McDonald’s, or any other company, someone is out there sharing a way to make your orders even cheaper.

However, a Starbucks Barista has gone viral on TikTok after sharing an order that was just too extreme to fulfill.

Extreme Starbucks order hack had to be canceled

On October 1, TikToker SineadRobbins went viral after uploading a video showing that someone ordered a five-cent handle bag and typed out the order she wanted in the comments.

“Hi, could I please have a grande strawberry creme frap with no whipped cream and a strawless lid? Thank you!” the comment read.

Robbins explained that this is not a Starbucks hack, and although it was “a little bit” funny, they just canceled the order.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

“Don’t do this, but this person really tried,’ Sinead said at the end of the video that’s been viewed over 4.5 million times.

Viewers quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on the order.

One user commented: “I genuinely have to ask what goes through people’s minds.”

“This is hilarious. Did they actually expect that to work?” another viewer replied.

A third user commented with an alternate way of fulfilling the order: “Give them a handle bag but you write their request on the bag.”