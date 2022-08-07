The Mountain explains why Game of Thrones needed another season for finale

Hafthor Bjornsson, the actor behind Ser Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in Game of Thrones has claimed that the hugely popular TV show should have had another series following on from its widely-panned season 8.

The lead-up Game of Thrones‘ final season was one of the most-highly anticipated events in TV history. After a nail-biting 8 years, we finally got to see who finally got to see the Night King slain and the true ruler of Westeros crowned.

It’s never easy to bring such an epic series to an end and there will always be critics. However, the response to GoT’s season 8 was particularly negative to say the least with the backlash looming over the showrunners for the upcoming prequel House of Dragons.

Yet, Twitch streamer and GoT actor Hafthor Bjornsson has spoken out against the hate. Although, he believes that another season would have helped to bring a more satisfying end to the fantasy drama.

Hafthor Bjornsson defends GoT Season 8

On August 6, Bjornsson was joined by Twitch star Mizkif who asked him for his thoughts about the GoT’s controversial season 8.

“I get this question so often,” Bjornsson stated. “I think that the show is amazing and I think that overall the last season was good. But, I understand the fans. There’s a lot of things that happened pretty fast.”

He added he wished that another season if not “more” could have been made to bring the show to its conclusion as “there was so much being told in such a short amount of time.”

Icelandic strongman Bjornsson played imposing and renowned knight ‘The Mountain’ in the show from the forth until the final season in 2019.

There were various plot points and character choices of Season 8 that still continue to spark anger for fans. One of the main criticisms being that both the end of the White Walkers and how Bran the Broken became the King of Westeros was crammed into a mere 6 episodes.

Game of Thrones fans might not have got the ending they were hoping for. Although, the sequel show based around beloved hero Jon Snow which is currently in the works could be the answer to their prayers.