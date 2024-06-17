Game of Thrones’ The Mountain shocked by Asmongold’s unconventional diet

Game of Thrones actor and pro-strongman Hafthor Julius Björnsson has been left stunned by Asmongold’s unusual diet of fast food and soda.

Hafthor was cast as Ser Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in Season 4 of Game of Thrones back in 2013, going on to depict the character up until the show’s conclusion in Season 8.

Though The Mountain was his first main acting role, it’s no surprise Hafthor got the role considering his enormous stature and reputation as one of the greatest strength athletes. To achieve this, Hafthor follows an intensive training diet of 10,000 calories per day.

However, the professional strongman was left taken aback during a Twitch stream wherein content creator Asmongold‘s unconventional diet was discussed.

Hafthor described discovering Asmongold, Emiru, and Tectone’s “funny” podcast, Steak and Eggs, and finding a video on Emiru’s YouTube channel in which Asmongold tried new foods for the first time.

“The man only eats fast food, only drinks soda! I was shocked!” Hafthor recounted, before being told he “hadn’t seen anything” and that Asmongold was “different”.

Hafthor then pitched an idea, stating it would be “funny” if he went to Texas — where Asmongold lives — and “swapped diets with him”.

“He would eat my diet, I would eat his diet,” Hafthor said. However, his friend stated that would result in the strongman losing “his gains in one day,” which Hafthor agreed with.

He then continued, “But could you imagine a video to see [Asmongold] eat my diet?”

Ultimately, Hafthor concluded that a diet swap would see Asmongold “die” attempting to eat the same food as Game of Thrones’ Mountain consumed on a daily basis.

Viewers weren’t opposed to the diet swap, with one person writing in Chat that the Steak and Egg Podcast should invite Hafthor on for an episode.

Another agreed with Hafthor’s shock over the streamer’s diet, writing that Asmongold’s “blood is 50% Dr Pepper.”