That Vegan Teacher banned on TikTok due to alleged “community violations” - Dexerto

Notorious TikTok vegan That Vegan Teacher has been banned on the platform for allegedly violating several community guidelines.

That Vegan Teacher, real name Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, has clocked up around 1.5m followers on the app and is known for her very firm vegan beliefs, which she frequently preaches on the app.

She’s also had several run-ins with other top names — including, notably, Minecraft sensation 16-year-old TommyInnit, who’s fans bombarded her with hate comments after she suggested someone help him feel more comfortable around girls.

Now, after rumors that she had been arrested in January 2021 (rumors that were proven false) she seems to have been banned from the app altogether.

Why was That Vegan Teacher banned on TikTok?

At the time of writing, there’s no clear explanation as to why That Vegan Teacher has been banned on TikTok, with neither her nor TikTok coming out with an explanation.

While the reason hasn’t been confirmed, a disclaimer on her TikTok profile suggests it’s due to multiple Community Guidelines violations.

This could be any number of things, so it’s impossible to speculate on what exactly the violations could be, and we’ll have to wait for official confirmation before reporting it. According to TikTok’s guidelines though, her misdemeanour could fall under any of these categories:

Violent extremism

Hateful behavior

Illegal activities and regulated goods

Violent and graphic content

Suicide, self harm and dangerous acts

Harassment and bullying

Adult nudity and sexual activities

Minor safety

Integrity and authenticity

Platform security

That Vegan Teacher has in the past had her videos reacted to by top celebrities such as Gordon Ramsay, who didn’t seem her biggest fan, and Russell Brand for her divisive takes.

Previously, she has drawn comparisons between animal cruelty and atrocities such as the Holocaust, which is likely a large contributor to why TikTok users would report her and the platform would ultimately kick her off.