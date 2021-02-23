 That Vegan Teacher banned on TikTok due to alleged “community violations” - Dexerto
That Vegan Teacher banned on TikTok due to alleged “community violations”

Published: 23/Feb/2021 17:06

by Jacob Hale
YouTube: That Vegan Teacher

Notorious TikTok vegan That Vegan Teacher has been banned on the platform for allegedly violating several community guidelines.

That Vegan Teacher, real name Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, has clocked up around 1.5m followers on the app and is known for her very firm vegan beliefs, which she frequently preaches on the app.

She’s also had several run-ins with other top names — including, notably, Minecraft sensation 16-year-old TommyInnit, who’s fans bombarded her with hate comments after she suggested someone help him feel more comfortable around girls.

Now, after rumors that she had been arrested in January 2021 (rumors that were proven false) she seems to have been banned from the app altogether.

ThatVeganTeacher on TikTok
TikTok: thatveganteacher
ThatVeganTeacher has been a divisive figure on TikTok.

Why was That Vegan Teacher banned on TikTok?

At the time of writing, there’s no clear explanation as to why That Vegan Teacher has been banned on TikTok, with neither her nor TikTok coming out with an explanation.

While the reason hasn’t been confirmed, a disclaimer on her TikTok profile suggests it’s due to multiple Community Guidelines violations.

This could be any number of things, so it’s impossible to speculate on what exactly the violations could be, and we’ll have to wait for official confirmation before reporting it. According to TikTok’s guidelines though, her misdemeanour could fall under any of these categories:

  • Violent extremism
  • Hateful behavior
  • Illegal activities and regulated goods
  • Violent and graphic content
  • Suicide, self harm and dangerous acts
  • Harassment and bullying
  • Adult nudity and sexual activities
  • Minor safety
  • Integrity and authenticity
  • Platform security
thatveganteacher banned tiktok
TikTok
That Vegan Teacher’s TikTok now shows no followers, likes or posts.

That Vegan Teacher has in the past had her videos reacted to by top celebrities such as Gordon Ramsay, who didn’t seem her biggest fan, and Russell Brand for her divisive takes.

Previously, she has drawn comparisons between animal cruelty and atrocities such as the Holocaust, which is likely a large contributor to why TikTok users would report her and the platform would ultimately kick her off.

TikTok star Josh Richards and Mark Wahlberg launch Gen Z production company

Published: 23/Feb/2021 19:44

by Virginia Glaze
Josh Richards Mark Wahlberg create new Gen Z production company
YouTube: Josh Richards / GQ

Sway House member and social media star Josh Richards has partnered up with actor and producer Mark Wahlberg to kick off his very own Gen Z-centric media production company.

Josh Richards is no newbie when it comes to content creation and amassing a large audience; the social media star has garnered over 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube alone, scoring another 24 million followers on his primary platform, TikTok.

However, it seems that the personality behind the smartphone screen is transitioning to broader horizons after partnering with none other than actor Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas production company.

Together, these two giants are forming another media production company with a focus on Gen Z viewers. Dubbed CrossCheck studios, this company aims to “cater to Gen Z content creators across all sectors of entertainment” and is “focused on becoming the premier venue for internet-native creatives.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Richards (@joshrichards)

Whether or not Richards’ production company will launch full-fledged movies and tv shows remains to be seen, but it has already “put together a full slate of material” and is even “actively scouting new projects.”

“This is a real passion project for me that I’m going to pour my heart and soul into,” Richards said of his new venture. “We’re going to have a lot of fun along the way and build something great together. I would like to thank Mark, Lev and Archie for believing in a 19-year-old from a small town in Ontario. Now, let’s get to work.”

“I am impressed with Josh and all of the things he’s already accomplished,” Wahlberg commented. “We are looking forward to being in business with him and joining forces with CrossCheck Studios.”

With the likes of Charli D’Amelio and her family scoring their very own reality show on Hulu and rumors of Addison Rae potentially creating a song with Nicki Minaj, Richards’ newest partnership marks yet another huge milestone for internet-based content creators moving into the mainstream limelight.

Exactly what kind of content Richards’ company will put out remains to be seen, but it’s certainly exciting to imagine young innovators taking the reigns for a new generation of media.