TikTok’s mayo mom under fire for ‘bullying’ daughter over homemade cooking

TikTok’s mayo mom is under fire for criticizing her daughter’s homemade meals a little too harshly.

Though she initially went viral when he daughter shared a video of her baked chicken and mayonnaise casserole, TikTok’s mayo mom is now trending for a different reason.

Her daughter, TikToker and chef, ‘shaunsavorykitchen,’ shares her tasty homemade meals with her 262K followers and often goes viral for how good they look.

However, mayo mom has proven to be a salty critic of her daughter’s dishes, leading TikTokers to come down on her for her comments.

In one post made by ‘shaunsavorykitchen,’ she shared her shrimp alfredo with a side of artisan bread and broccoli.

“Gordenia Ramsay is at it again you guys – she didn’t even finish her plate and threw the rest out,” she captioned her viral TikTok.

In the video, mayo mom could be heard telling her daughter that the meal was “too much” for her flavor-wise.

As her dad happily ate his pasta in peace, her mom was in his ear telling him it had to be “saucier.”

In another post made by her daughter, mayo mom told her that her chicken was “too dry” and that the flavor was “way too overpowering.” She finished her plate, nonetheless.

Viewers of the duo’s TikToks have since reacted by giving mayo mom a run for her money after they felt she shaded her daughter too harshly.

“Mayo mom is just a bully at this point lol,” commented one.

“That does NOT look dry. I’m really sorry that she treats you like this, your food always looks amazing,” praised another.

“It’s always ‘compared to your other dishes,’ but the other dishes are always criticized so hard,” a third pointed out.

Though the two might seem to butt heads during their viral videos, mayo mom’s daughter seems to have more fans than not for her exceptional homemade cooking.