TGF details how controversial driving test video nearly ended their YouTube career

British YouTube duo TGF have explained why they’ve not uploaded on YouTube for the last six months, revealing they went through an exhausting two-and-a-half-year-long legal battle.

Known for their foolish videos, childhood friends Jay Swingler and Romell Henry make up the TGF channel.

From cementing their head inside a microwave to burying themselves in concrete, the iconic duo have put themselves in a lot of danger throughout the past decade — and amassed a loyal following along the way.

One video got the duo caught up in a two-and-a-half-year-long legal battle, with recording equipment being seized and court dates being rescheduled that left them unable to upload videos.

TGF details lengthy legal battle

In March 2020, TGF uploaded an ‘extreme driving test’ video, during which they purposely drove badly, crashed into a prop vehicle and ultimately flipped the car onto its side.

The 14-minute long video, which has since been deleted, caught the attention of the local authorities. As explained in an October 2 video, a week after uploading their extreme driving test, Swingler’s house was raided, where recording equipment valued up to £15k was seized by the police.

According to the two YouTubers, what should’ve been a straightforward case turned into a lengthy battle, as the prosecutors couldn’t decide whether to charge them with driving without due care or dangerous driving — a much more serious offense.

Ultimately, the two pleaded guilty to careless driving and were fined £1,000 with five points added on their driving licenses according to the Shropshire Star.

Swingler claimed the two appeared in court eight times during the lengthy battle, with dates constantly being rescheduled. Romell added that it interrupted their filming, as they’d go to court only for it to be canceled on the day — making their life stressful.

According to the 27-year-olds, the exhausting two-and-a-half-year-long legal battle also impacted their families, as they were pestered by the police for their address and phone numbers.

The YouTubers stated that having to watch the video in court in front of a judge was the most awkward experience of their lives.

While they’re still yet to get their seized equipment back from the police, the two assured fans that they’ll be back with more videos soon. However, we doubt they’ll be as extreme as before.