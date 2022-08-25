Teen explains the “creepy” reason she’s afraid of Michael Jackson after TikTok goes viral

A TikTok user’s video of her sister crying at the sight of a Michael Jackson impersonator has gone viral, and now the girl has explained her phobia.

Over the last 60+ years, Michael Jackson has been considered one of the most popular pop stars thanks to hits like Billie Jean, Beat It, and Smooth Criminal.

Since his death in 2009, various fans of Jackson have become impersonators. This involves dressing up in clothes like he wore, as well as dancing and singing his songs.

The existence of these impersonators hasn’t helped Ruby Marriott with her phobia of the pop star, as she learned during a family trip to Ayia Napa, Cyrus.

Teen explains on TikTok why she is afraid of Michael Jackson

On August 23, 2022, TikToker mace_m posted a video of her sister crying while at a bar right behind where a Michael Jackson impersonator was performing.

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed over 11 million times and has been liked nearly two million times

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Now, thanks to an interview with WalesOnline, Ruby has explained the source of her Michael Jackson phobia.

She said: “It all started when I was about five years old. My sister and my cousin used to show me creepy edited videos of him that people made and conspiracy theories that he’s alive, like photos of him in the background of photos and in people’s windows.”

She also revealed that just playing his music will trigger her fear and that Michael Jackson’s hit song ‘Thriller’ is the worst for her.

“If a family member plays his songs, I have to walk out of the room. The fear started getting worse when we went on a family holiday to LA and stayed in a house we rented for three weeks,” She added. “There was a door with about eight padlocks on it and one of my family members jokingly said, ‘What if Michael Jackson is hiding in there?’”

She seems to be taking her newfound viral status pretty well, as Ruby can be found in the comments of her own video joking about the situation.