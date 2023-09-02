Viral TikToker ghosted by man on holiday finds out he is married

A TikToker was left baffled after her date ghosted in the middle of their second date — a date that had involved him flying her out to Miami. With the help of the internet, she found out he was secretly married.

TikToker ‘chanzandchill’, who goes by CP, was left in disbelief after her date abandoned her in Miami while the pair were vacationing on their second date. Sharing the bizarre turn of events on TikTok as a “dating horror story,” CP revealed that the man left after saying that he had to meet with his sister for lunch.

Calling him “Michael” for the purposes of her story, CP said she then reminded him that the two already had some “hard to get” lunch reservations booked for that afternoon. Michael promised he would be back in time but never showed, later claiming he’d received some unexpected and devastating news.

But to make things stranger, CP realized he’d come by to grab all his belongings, most likely while she was taking a nap in the same room. Feeling disrespected, CP promised to let viewers know of any updates — and she most certainly delivered.

Determined to solve the mystery of her dumping in Miami, CP revealed “TikTok sleuths” had reached out to her and were “already on” the case to find out why Michael had unexpectedly dipped.

Not long afterward, an update was posted that revealed many commenters’ suspicions to be true: Michael was married.

CP was able to get in contact with another woman who had been played by the same guy. This second woman revealed that Michael had a wife of fifteen years who worked night shifts as a nurse, providing him with the opportunity for his affairs.

Michael did eventually send an apology to CP, telling her that she “didn’t deserve” to be ditched in Miami and labeling his own behavior as “f***boi sh**.”

In response, CP said, “Was the urgent situation that your wife [redacted] told you to get your ass home?”

Despite many commenters urging CP to tell Michael’s wife the truth about his unfaithfulness, CP said she had not decided whether that was something she wanted to do. She also said that if she did decide to tell his wife, she would not be using someone else’s grief for views.

