What is Taylor Swift’s 1989 Vault Puzzle? All answers

Taylor Swift challenged her fans this week to an internet scavenger hunt of sorts on Google — and it looks like the mission has been accomplished.

Hit singer Taylor Swift recently partnered with Google to create an Easter egg hunt that unveils the names of new tracks for her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Verison) album.

As Swifties across the world joined forces to solve the 33 million puzzles, many might have been left clueless about what the puzzle was.

Here’s everything you need to know about it, and also what all the answers to the puzzles were.

What is the Taylor Swift 1989 Vault puzzle?

Ahead of the new album drop, the 33-year-old singer joined forces with Google Vault to create 89 puzzles that will reveal the names of her new songs. Altogether 33 million puzzles had to be completed by fans worldwide for the new songs to be unveiled.

Since its launch, Swifties have been working hard to try and crack the puzzles. However, Swifites were up for the challenge and were able to solve all the puzzles in less than 24 hours.

To access the puzzle, you simply had to search for “Taylor Swift” on Google before clicking the vault that showed up in the bottom right corner to start.

A bunch of jumbled letters will then appear once you’ve clicked on the vault. Once fans have deciphered the word, they submit it into the Google search bar and move on to the next puzzle.

What happened when the vault opened?

As all the 33 million puzzles were solved, a little key was seen being dropped behind the vault, unlocking a voice note from Taylor. She congratulates you and reveals the “from the vault” track titles from the upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version). They are: Is It Over Now?, Now That We Don’t Talk, Say Don’t Go, and Suburban Legends.

But Swifties have noted that this is only four tracks when Taylor had promised five, so where’s the fifth track?

On September 20, Taylor Nation shared a clip teasing a track that it had teased the day before in a similar video. It shows a graphic of a vault with the letters “T-S-!-U-L” emerging from it.

“But what about the 5th #1989TaylorsVersionVault track?” Taylor Nation captioned the post.

Fans were quick to solve it, and the fifth track was soon revealed to be called “Slut!”.

All Taylor Swift 1989 Vault puzzle answers

Here are all the different hints and possible answer combinations. Just be aware that one hint can have multiple answers, so make sure you’re actually looking at the colored tiles to figure out which answer is most appropriate.

HINT ANSWER A Game of Cat and Mouse Love AKA Christmas in September Chai sugar cookies All You Had To Do Was Stay but not like this

the palm of your hand

you were all I wanted

they paid the price And Somehow That Was Everything but she found herself Announce los angeles Bad Blood now we got problems

she wasn’t doing anything Birth Date december thirteenth Birth Day wednesday Blank Space and i’ll write your name

pen click

darling i’m a nightmare

magic madness heaven sin

incredible things

she’s like oh my god

so it’s gonna be forever

so hey let’s be friends

crossword puzzle

nice to meet you Blue Sweatshirt seagulls Caption got a haircut Clean i could finally breathe

think i am finally clean

what you are is brave Coffee long list of ex lovers Deepest Fear sea urchins Excitedly Mingling secret sessions First Stop tokyo Halloween Costume pegacorn How You Get the Girl of kisses on cheeks I Know Places and we run

and everyone was watching

loose lips sink ships I Love You swifties I Was Born In nineteen eighty-nine I Wish You Would elevator buttons

everything and nothing Impossible To Reason With Sheep Karma Music Video MCMLXXXIX Last Stop melbourne Likes, Job, Whereabouts Were Studied Intently taylurking Look At It!! yes whale Loudest and Brightest City new york city Lucky thirteen Makes You Clean rainstorms New Romantics come along with me Number of Instant Films sixty five Out of the Woods two paper airplanes flying

it all seems so simple

like we stood a chance

you were looking at me Out of the Woods Intro she lost him Reclaimed taylor’s version Release october twenty-seventh Shake It Off can’t stop won’t stop moving

i’m just gonna shake

she danced to forget him Smashing golf club Style never go out of style

red lip classic

with some other girl Sun Sign sagittarius They Never Go Out of Style sunglasses This Love in silent screams

to what you need

timing is a funny thing This Love (Taylor’s Version) the summer i turned pretty Track 6 floor eighteen Welcome to New York it’s a new soundtrack

it’s been waiting for you

but they never blind me Wildest Dreams burning it down

he does it so well Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) glitch Wonderland we both went mad World Tour Live sydney You Are In Love you’re my best friend Santa emoji swiftmas NO HINT crystal skies blue

rose garden pink

sunrise boulevard yellow

aquamarine green

from the vault

fifth album

pop record

Taylor has been re-recording and releasing her first six albums after Big Machine Records sold the masters in 2019 to Scooter Braun, who later sold them to a private equity firm.

The singer was vocal about her disapproval of the sale at the time, and announced that she would re-record all those albums she initially made with Big Machine.