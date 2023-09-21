Entertainment

What is Taylor Swift’s 1989 Vault Puzzle? All answers

Taylor Swift Google Vault puzzleRepublic Records/Google

Taylor Swift challenged her fans this week to an internet scavenger hunt of sorts on Google — and it looks like the mission has been accomplished.

Hit singer Taylor Swift recently partnered with Google to create an Easter egg hunt that unveils the names of new tracks for her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Verison) album.

As Swifties across the world joined forces to solve the 33 million puzzles, many might have been left clueless about what the puzzle was.

Here’s everything you need to know about it, and also what all the answers to the puzzles were.

What is the Taylor Swift 1989 Vault puzzle?

Ahead of the new album drop, the 33-year-old singer joined forces with Google Vault to create 89 puzzles that will reveal the names of her new songs. Altogether 33 million puzzles had to be completed by fans worldwide for the new songs to be unveiled. 

Since its launch, Swifties have been working hard to try and crack the puzzles. However, Swifites were up for the challenge and were able to solve all the puzzles in less than 24 hours.

To access the puzzle, you simply had to search for “Taylor Swift” on Google before clicking the vault that showed up in the bottom right corner to start.

A bunch of jumbled letters will then appear once you’ve clicked on the vault. Once fans have deciphered the word, they submit it into the Google search bar and move on to the next puzzle.

What happened when the vault opened?

As all the 33 million puzzles were solved, a little key was seen being dropped behind the vault, unlocking a voice note from Taylor. She congratulates you and reveals the “from the vault” track titles from the upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version). They are: Is It Over Now?, Now That We Don’t Talk, Say Don’t Go, and Suburban Legends.

But Swifties have noted that this is only four tracks when Taylor had promised five, so where’s the fifth track?

On September 20, Taylor Nation shared a clip teasing a track that it had teased the day before in a similar video. It shows a graphic of a vault with the letters “T-S-!-U-L” emerging from it.

“But what about the 5th #1989TaylorsVersionVault track?” Taylor Nation captioned the post.

Fans were quick to solve it, and the fifth track was soon revealed to be called “Slut!”.

All Taylor Swift 1989 Vault puzzle answers

Here are all the different hints and possible answer combinations. Just be aware that one hint can have multiple answers, so make sure you’re actually looking at the colored tiles to figure out which answer is most appropriate. 

HINTANSWER
A Game of Cat and MouseLove
AKA Christmas in SeptemberChai sugar cookies
All You Had To Do Was Staybut not like this
the palm of your hand
you were all I wanted
they paid the price
And Somehow That Was Everythingbut she found herself
Announcelos angeles
Bad Bloodnow we got problems
she wasn’t doing anything
Birth Datedecember thirteenth
Birth Daywednesday
Blank Spaceand i’ll write your name
pen click
darling i’m a nightmare
magic madness heaven sin
incredible things
she’s like oh my god
so it’s gonna be forever
so hey let’s be friends
crossword puzzle
nice to meet you
Blue Sweatshirtseagulls
Captiongot a haircut
Cleani could finally breathe
think i am finally clean
what you are is brave
Coffeelong list of ex lovers
Deepest Fearsea urchins
Excitedly Minglingsecret sessions
First Stoptokyo
Halloween Costumepegacorn
How You Get the Girlof kisses on cheeks
I Know Placesand we run
and everyone was watching
loose lips sink ships
I Love Youswifties
I Was Born Innineteen eighty-nine
I Wish You Wouldelevator buttons
everything and nothing
Impossible To Reason WithSheep
Karma Music VideoMCMLXXXIX
Last Stopmelbourne
Likes, Job, Whereabouts Were Studied Intentlytaylurking
Look At It!!yes whale
Loudest and Brightest Citynew york city
Luckythirteen
Makes You Cleanrainstorms
New Romanticscome along with me
Number of Instant Filmssixty five
Out of the Woodstwo paper airplanes flying
it all seems so simple
like we stood a chance
you were looking at me
Out of the Woods Introshe lost him
Reclaimedtaylor’s version
Releaseoctober twenty-seventh
Shake It Offcan’t stop won’t stop moving
i’m just gonna shake
she danced to forget him
Smashinggolf club
Stylenever go out of style
red lip classic
with some other girl
Sun Signsagittarius
They Never Go Out of Stylesunglasses
This Lovein silent screams
to what you need
timing is a funny thing
This Love (Taylor’s Version)the summer i turned pretty
Track 6floor eighteen
Welcome to New Yorkit’s a new soundtrack
it’s been waiting for you
but they never blind me
Wildest Dreamsburning it down
he does it so well
Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)glitch
Wonderlandwe both went mad
World Tour Livesydney
You Are In Loveyou’re my best friend
Santa emojiswiftmas
NO HINTcrystal skies blue
rose garden pink
sunrise boulevard yellow
aquamarine green
from the vault
fifth album
pop record

Taylor has been re-recording and releasing her first six albums after Big Machine Records sold the masters in 2019 to Scooter Braun, who later sold them to a private equity firm.

The singer was vocal about her disapproval of the sale at the time, and announced that she would re-record all those albums she initially made with Big Machine.

