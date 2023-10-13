Taylor Swift fan goes viral as singer shows up at Eras Tour movie showing

A TikToker has gone viral after she got to see Taylor Swift at one of the screenings of the Eras Tour movie, and she absolutely freaked out about it.

If you missed out on getting tickets for Taylor Swift’s Era Tour then it may have been a cruel summer for you, but the iconic singer-songwriter actually recorded parts of the shows and backstage moments.

That’s been released, at least in the United States as of writing, as a concert film, so you can experience it for the first time – if you didn’t go – or have a repeat experience if you were one of the lucky ones to snag tickets.

In the case of TikToker Rylan Olivia, she was invited to one of the premieres of the movie, but things got even more interesting when it turned out that Taylor would be appearing before her screening.

Taylor Swift appears at Eras Tour screenings and fans freak out

The TikToker uploaded a clip of himself and a friend at the screening on October 11, claiming that their tickets had been “overbooked” for one showing, so they got moved to another. That put them in the front row and gave them a chance to be within touching distance of their favorite singer.

“This is the overflow. There is going to be like five of us and Taylor Swift. Do you understand what that means? I can hug her, I can take a picture with her,” she said, noting she’d been put in that all-important seat number 13.

Sadly, the TikToker didn’t get a meet and greet with the singer in the end, as the theatre started to get a little more crowded. Though, she was sitting just feet away from her when Taylor walked in before the concrete film got underway.

Rylan added in an update that she was “shocked” after Taylor appeared and that the screening got underway as soon as she walked away.

Though, it pretty much turned into a repeat of the concert as everyone was singing along.

If you’re going to catch The Eras Tour at the cinema, don’t expect to find Taylor at every screening. Not everyone is going to be that lucky.