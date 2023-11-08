Taylor Swift fans celebrate Apple Music’s Artist of the Year
On Wednesday (November 8), Apple Music announced Taylor Swift as their 2023 Artist of the Year, and fans took to Twitter/X to celebrate.
If you can believe it, Taylor Swift has been in the music business for 17 years. She started when she was just 14, signing her first publishing deal. And the rest is history.
Over the course of her career, she’s released numerous albums, including an updated 1989 (Taylor’s Version) this year. To commemorate her achievements, the superstar launched her Eras Tour, which sees her flipping through every single musical era.
In addition to a blockbuster stadium tour, Swift shattered the box office with a concert film. It debuted with $123.5 million in receipts to become the second-highest October debut in history, only behind 2019’s Joker.
Taylor is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year
To cap off Swift’s biggest year yet, she has just been named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year.
“Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever,” Swift says in a montage clip posted online. “None of this would have been possible without you.”
One user praised Swift for “always coming up with new innovative ideas! Can’t wait for the release of her next album.”
Another cheered for the Recording Academy to “MAKE 4TH AOTY HAPPEN.”
User stef (@itzsdc) speculated the distinction comes “JUST IN TIME FOR THAT REPUTATION ANNOUNCEMENT.” Reputation is one of several albums to yet get the Taylor’s Version treatment, alongside her self-titled debut.
Swift’s Eras Tour continues on Thursday (November 9) with a show in Buenos Aires at the Estadio River Plate. Sabrina Carpenter will open.