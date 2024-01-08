Target employee catches coworker hiding exclusive Stanley Cup for themselves

A Target employee hoping to keep an exclusive Stanley Cup for themselves was caught attempting to hide it in-store from potential buyers.

Stanley Cups have been taking over the internet ever since one woman’s tumbler defied all odds and survived a car fire, resulting in it being the only item left untouched by the flames.

Now hopeful buyers are rushing to purchase their own, with Target forced to implement a purchase limit in order to manage the frenzy.

However, some employees have their own tricks for ensuring they snag one of the popular tumblers, with TikToker Susy ‘suszii3‘ Balbuena catching one worker hiding an exclusive cup for themselves.

“POV: You saw an employee trying to hide the Stanley for themselves so you put it back out of the floor,” Susy wrote, filming herself removing the tumbler from its hiding spot and returning it to a shelf.

“Let’s see how long it [lasts] on the shelf,” she captioned. However, viewers were not impressed with her actions, jumping to the comments in support of the Target employee.

“That one bit of happiness the employee had for themselves,” one person wrote. Another said, “As someone who worked in retail there are certain things you can’t hold for yourself so hiding is the only way you get a chance to buy things.”

Defending herself, Susy said, “Babes chill! [laughing my ass off] I work here too, and trust me we had these in the backroom for a week. It was in a U-boat which had to be pushed to the floor.”

This, though, wasn’t enough to convince everyone; “Or it could’ve been someone added it to the cart [because] they found it in the wrong place in the store. Either way, you sound fun.”

