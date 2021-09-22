Tana Mongeau scared into hiding after nurse refuses to leave her home

YouTube star Tana Mongeau sparked concern from her fans after uploading a panicked TikTok on September 21, claiming she’d been forced to hide inside her own bathroom.

Tana Mongeau is known for the occasional wild storytime video. The influencer-turned-MTV starlet has no qualms about discussing the finer points of her party-hard lifestyle and all the hilarity that comes with it.

That being said, no one expected the video she uploaded to TikTok yesterday, where she claimed she was trapped inside her house in an effort to hide from an unwanted guest.

To preface her ordeal, Mongeau explained that, due to her penchant for partying and getting extremely wasted, she often calls in nurses to administer IV drips to get her hydration back on track.

Tana Mongeau tells story of hiding from nurse

A while back, a certain nurse came to her home who was behaving erratically — “like something out of the Conjuring,” Tana claimed.

According to the YouTuber, her horror-movie nurse was back again, and she wasn’t leaving. As a last resort, Mongeau holed herself up in her bathroom as she regaled fans with the ongoing tale of her obstinate nurse.

“She comes into the house and she starts screaming at Chris downstairs,” Mongeau explained. “She’s like, ‘I’m not going in the room!’ but they’re supposed to go in the room to give you an IV!”

After asking the specialist to leave multiple times, the woman refused to exit the premises, insisting that she could “help” her frightened patient.

“We think we’re gonna have to call 911 on the IV lady because she won’t leave and she won’t stop screaming,” Tana continued.

This situation rings somewhat similar to an altercation that fellow YouTuber Valkyrae underwent recently, where the streamer was followed and threatened by a disturbed stranger while she was at a photoshoot for her merch launch.

Unfortunately, Mongeau did end up calling authorities on her IV specialist, but things seemed to be settled down, for now. The incident caused quite the hubbub among her fanbase, but most are relieved that Mongeau is safe after the hair-raising incident, making for yet another wild story for the YouTuber to tell in her future videos.