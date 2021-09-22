David Dobrik reveals he’s stranded in Slovakia and desperate for return to US

In a recent Instagram story post, Vlog Squad leader David Dobrik revealed that he is stranded in Slovakia, citing issues getting his green card and visa to come back to the US.

When the Slovakia native moved to Chicago at six years old, David Dobrik was protected by DACA—Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals—until he was able to obtain his green card to permanently live in the United States.

With his protection, he was allowed to leave the country… but at a cost of not being allowed back in for 10 years.

In a vlog posted to his YouTube channel on September 7, Dobrik announced to his friends that he had received a green card in the United States so he could finally leave the country, and to celebrate, he took his friends to his hometown in Slovakia.

David Dobrik’s Instagram Story

On September 21, Dobrik uploaded a video to his Instagram Stories announcing his worst fear: He is having trouble securing his paperwork to return back to the states, and therefore is stranded in Slovakia.

“I’m still in Slovakia, except now it’s only me and Taylor. Everyone went back home because this is taking way longer and it is a lot harder than I thought it was, getting my visa and green card,” he told his followers in the video.

The Vlog Squad founder went on to explain that, until he secures his paperwork and returns back to the United States, no vlogs will be posted on his channel.

Dobrik didn’t provide an estimate on when he may acquire the paperwork to get back into the states.

Fans are hopeful that he can travel soon so he can continue filming his new Discovery+ TV show, Discovering David Dobrik.