Valkyrae describes “horrifying” altercation with stranger during merchandise photo shoot

YouTube streaming star Valkyrae recently teased her upcoming line of merchandise to high praise — but getting nice photographs of the clothing turned out to be a bit of a challenge.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstetter is about to unleash her new apparel line, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

The YouTuber, who won Content Creator of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards, has already modeled for Gucci, and took her posing skills to the next level when modeling her very own merchandise more recently.

Unfortunately, her bid to get nice pics of her clothing line didn’t go so well. The streamer ended up in two hair-raising situations in her efforts to shoot the clothing line on a scenic trail in the LA area that she probably won’t forget anytime soon.

Valkyrae encounters a classic Karen during merch photoshoot

According to Valkyrae and her buddies, they’d driven up a wrong road attempting to get to the photoshoot location. On a narrow, one-way street, they encountered an older woman who was driving right toward them in a golf cart… and she wouldn’t budge out of the way.

“The road was so narrow!” One of her friends remarked. “We could have died if we moved to the side.”

“She pulled up next to my car, and she goes, ‘Are you lost?'” Valkyrae mimicked. “And I said, ‘No, we just took a wrong turn.’ And then she said, ‘Well, stay on the right road.'”

Valkyrae’s merchandise photoshoot turns into a dangerous affair

The angry Karen was nothing compared to what awaited Rae and company at the actual shoot. While Rae was modeling her merch line, a visibly disturbed woman was purportedly staring at her and attempting to get past security.

That’s not all; Rae also alleged that the woman had broken a picture frame, which she was using to aggressively hit mailboxes in the area, before approaching the streamer and using abusive language.

“She kept calling me a b***h,” Rae claimed. “Like, ‘Oh, who are you? You think you’re better than me?’ She took off her shirt and pulled out a speaker with a cord, and she’s swinging the speaker. And she’s like, ‘What the f**k do you want?’ P***ed at me!”

Luckily, Rae was able to get back into her car safely and the crew canceled the photoshoot due to the situation. Despite the entire debacle, Rae expressed sympathy for the woman, stating, “I felt like maybe I triggered something in her. What if she was trying to be an actress and it didn’t work out, and something happened in her life that she resorted to being in the position she’s in now? I don’t know, it was really sad.”

“I’m just glad that everyone was safe.”