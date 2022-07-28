Tana Mongeau reveals what she really thinks of ex Jake Paul’s new girlfriend

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

YouTube star Tana Mongeau opened up on her ex-boyfriend Jake Paul’s new girlfriend, Julia Rose — and had some surprising thoughts on the influencer couple.

Tana Mongeau is a YouTuber who boasts over 5 million subscribers and is best known for her hilarious (and often chaotic) storytime videos.

However, she became a hot topic due to her romance with YouTube boxer Jake Paul back in 2019. The two even had a mock marriage ceremony in Vegas — but things fell apart for the couple shortly thereafter.

Later that year, Tana and Jake took an indefinite break from their ‘marriage,’ with Tana admitting that their relationship had made her “unhappy” and struggling to be “the cool girl” in comparison to Jake’s ex, Erika Costell.

Instagram: tanamongeau YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul tied the knot in summer 2019 – but it turns out that their marriage was merely a stunt, as confirmed by Paul in a 2020 interview with ET.

Since then, Jake has gotten together with model Julia Rose, and it seems like the couple have been going steady for some time if their Instagram feeds are anything to go by (minus a short breakup earlier this year).

Tana discussed the pair during an episode of the BFFs Podcast on July 27, 2022, claiming that they look happy but ultimately declining to speak about the duo.

“They’re obviously very in love,” she said. “Their posts are very cute. I don’t like speaking on it. Like, any one of my ex’s new relationships, because it’s like, you know…”

Host Dave Portnoy went on to ask Tana if her marriage to Jake had really been faked, which she confirmed was true — but said her feelings toward the YouTuber had been very real.

“The marriage, absolutely [was fake],” she answered. “Like, reality television bulls**t. But I was also very caught up in it, in that world with Jake.”

“But there were real feelings there?” co-host Josh Richards asked.

“At least on my end, I never wanna speak for him.”

(Topic begins at 55:32)

This is the latest news to come from this ex-couple, after Mongeau admitted that her relationship with Jake drove her to seek therapy after losing “the person who understood me more than anyone on this planet.”