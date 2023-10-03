Tana Mongeau reveals stalker made her get $30,000-a-month security

Tana Mongeau has opened up about her ongoing drama with a stalker who keeps sending her things and showing up at her house. She also expressed her disappointment with the police for not stepping in to help.

Although primarily a YouTube star, Tana Mongeau is now incredibly popular on OnlyFans. Earlier this year, in March 2022, Tana confirmed that she had earned $10m since joining the platform in May 2020.

It’s not all been sunshine and rainbows, though, as she has revealed that being on the platform has resulted in her getting a stalker, becoming a genuine cause for concern.

Speaking with her co-host Brooke Schofield on their podcast CANCELLED with Tana Mongeau, Tana revealed that she has a stalker who found her through OnlyFans.

Tana has previously been open about having a stalker named “William,” but revealed that there’s now a new stalker that she described as “way scarier” than William, as he’s sent her photos of himself hiking the mountains by her home with a knife.

“I totally know that with Only Fans comes the ability of people talking to you all day every day and they think that they know you and if somebody maybe isn’t mentally, fully well, they begin to think that they’re really dating you,” Mongeau said.

“I feel bad even b***hing about it because I think that is unfortunately one of the prices that you pay for something like that.”

Stalker showed up at Airbnb days after finding her new house

Even though Tana has moved several times since the first encounter with the new stalker over four years ago, and even pays $30,000 per month for security to keep him away, the man is still doing everything he can to get to Tana.

Revealing she’d recently moved to a house in the middle of a safe, secluded community with lots of hills and swirly roads, meaning it’s harder to find the house, she was shocked when the stalker found her after just a few days.

To try to escape the stress of it all for a few days, she rented an Airbnb beach house in Malibu in order to take a break from the stalker.

“Within my first eight hours there, he messages me drone shot photos of the beach house I’m staying in, and he’s like ‘looks amazing’ – and that’s the thing, the way he’s like saying everything is from a place of love like he’s my boyfriend. It’s like ‘looks amazing, are you enjoying the beach?'”

The stalker then appeared at the house later that night when Tana and her friends had gone to dinner. One friend did not feel like going out, so he stayed in and got on edge when he heard the doorbell go off.

He went to the balcony to see the stalker, who they all knew what he looks like, walk from the front door of the Airbnb and back to his car.

“So we come back there, I call my security to meet with me, we pack up the Airbnb, and I get home to my doorstep. I get a notification that the doorbell rang, I’m trying to connect to the camera but no one’s on the camera so someone carefully rang the doorbell not in front of the camera,” she added.

“And I get home to like six heart-shaped pizzas. He messages me like ‘I hope you enjoy your pizza.'”

Fans worried for Tana’s safety amid stalker drama

Despite the years of being stalked by this man, Tana says the LAPD won’t do anything “until he does something or shows up with a weapon.” She also can’t get a restraining order on him, as he doesn’t have a permanent address, according to Tana.

Because of this, fans have expressed their worry about the influencer’s safety.

One person commented on the podcast episode, saying: “Tana your stalker needs to be taken more seriously by the police and everyone around you- that’s absolutely terrifying.”

Another wrote: “The fact that no one will take the stalker seriously until Tana gets hurt …”

“Tana, someone needs to take your stalker more seriously. You need to be pressuring the police every day to help. Whether that be arresting him or even just a restraining order. That is so scary and dangerous!!” a third person wrote.