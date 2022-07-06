Tana Mongeau reveals terrifying OnlyFans stalker visited her house with knives

Jacob Hale . 6 hours ago

Social media star Tana Mongeau revealed that she has a stalker from OnlyFans, who found out her address, threatened her with knives, and sent explicit messages to her.

Although primarily a YouTube star, Tana is now incredibly popular on OnlyFans. Earlier this year, in March 2022, Tana confirmed that she had earned $10m since joining the platform in May 2020.

It’s not all been sunshine and rainbows, though, as she has revealed that being on the platform has resulted in her getting a stalker, becoming a genuine cause for concern.

“Right now, I have a full-blown stalker from OnlyFans,” she admitted to Bradley Martyn on his Raw Talk podcast. “Like, a guy who found our house, started sending videos of him with knives outside of our house

“He was sending me videos of his d**k — scariest d**k I’ve ever seen in my life — I shouldn’t say that because he’s going to chop me up. Anything I can say is just really mean … I feel like I’m borderline body-shaming.”

Timestamp 47:15

Tana went on to reveal that she now has full-time security for protection, hopefully meaning she isn’t at any risk of being attacked from her stalker.

Stalking is a huge issue that women of any level of fame or status have to deal with on a regular basis, and influencers, YouTubers, Twitch streamers and more are no exception.

In June 2022, Amouranth revealed that her stalker had been arrested after trying to break into her home.

Tana has been one of the most popular women on the internet for a long time. She started to blow up on YouTube shortly after she first started her channel in 2015 and now, at the time of writing, she has amassed over 5 million subscribers and millions more across other platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.