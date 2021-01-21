Logo
Talia Mar pulls off perfect Siri impression for OTV Rust server

Published: 21/Jan/2021 2:34

by Alan Bernal
talia mar siri twitch
Talia Mar Twitch

Talia Mar

Talia Mar is putting her stamp on the Offline TV Rust server, as the newly inducted member is putting her talents to good use early on to recreate a chillingly accurate impression of Apple’s Siri assistant.

In a world where iPhones dominate over a tenth of the global smartphone market share along with the myriad devices that Siri inhabits, it’s safe to say that many of us have heard the AI assistant’s iconic default voice.

Well, playing as a robot in the OTV server, Mar brought one of her secret talents to the fold to throw off those she came across in the Rust wasteland. Needless to say, her perfect rendition of Siri is a little bit chilling.

Mar is a British content creator and singer with over 800,000 subs on YouTube, about 430,000 followers on Twitch, 500,000 on Twitter and nearly 1 million followers on Instagram. Needless to say, she’s got her army of fans.

While the singer has plenty of tracks that shows off her range, her group in the OTV server probably weren’t ready for the spot-on impression based off of the Siri assistant.

Since she started regularly streaming on Twitch around late 2019, Mar has been quickly raising the ranks on the platform. And now her strange talent has been a favorite among her growing community.

Fortunately for Mar, she’ll get to use the voice as much as she wants since her character in the content creator server is a robot named ‘Siri.’

“For anyone who doesn’t know it,” she explained before giving a demonstration. “I’m in a server– the OTV Rust server, and it’s a roleplay server. And my character is Siri and I do a Siri impression. It’s not a voice changer, I just do it with my voice.”

talia mar siri twitch streamer
Talia Mar Twitch
Talia Mar has been steadily growing her fan base on Twitch.

Unfortunately for the bunch of streamers she’s grouped with, who’re probably impressed but get annoyed at hearing the voice by now, they have to hear it outside of roleplay scenarios, according to Mar.

“They would literally hate it,” she said on stream. “It gets really frustrating real quick, especially if you’re not in a role play situation.”

The remedy, she thought, was just to get used to it. Well, her viewers have been enjoying the Siri impression so far, so it might not be going away so soon.

Dr Disrespect goes bald in bizarre Agent 47 cosplay for Hitman 3 stream

Published: 21/Jan/2021 0:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Dr Disrespect as Agent 47
YouTube/Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect Hitman 3

Streaming legend Dr Disrespect got into character for his playthrough of Hitman 3 by getting rid of his iconic mullet and going bald to cosplay as Agent 47.

Dr Disrespect is known to go the extra mile when trying out big new blockbuster video game releases. Notably, the two-time revamped his entire intro for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 with some insane production quality.

While most of his character-specific streams have been limited to graphics such as reimagining himself as a Valorant skin prior to the game’s release, he decided to up the ante with a simple cosplay for Hitman.

During his January 20 stream of Hitman 3, the Two-Time Champion opted to cover his head in an attempt to appear bald, just like the game’s protagonist.

Bald Dr Disrespect
YouTube/Dr Disrespect
Dr Disrespect got into character to play Hitman 3.

Unfortunately, Doc didn’t also opt for Agent 47’s signature suit with the red tie and kept his more traditional attire, sunglasses and all.

Amusingly, one could say that Doc and Agent 47 are polar opposites. While Dr Disrespect is a bombastic, larger-than-life personality, 47 is quite emotionless and calculating. You won’t see him flipping open an old phone after “getting a call” from shroud, TimTheTatMan, Ninja or another streamer.

As such, it makes for an interesting contrast with Doc cosplaying as a character whose only common theme is the desire to kill – in video games at least.

Speaking of the games, since the franchise was rebooted in 2016 as part of the World of Assassination trilogy, it has received critical acclaim. Enough so to make Doc even try his luck in the world of stealth.

That said, according to streaming Star, this was his first time ever playing a Hitman game despite seeing footage and gameplay of the other titles. Bravely, he decided to play on the game’s hardest difficulty, aiming for a zero death experience.

While the game may not exactly allow the Dr Disrespect to bring his signature violence, speed and momentum given its emphasis on stealth and infiltration, he seems to be enjoying it enough to see it through to its completion.