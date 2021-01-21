Talia Mar pulls off perfect Siri impression for OTV Rust server

Talia Mar is putting her stamp on the Offline TV Rust server, as the newly inducted member is putting her talents to good use early on to recreate a chillingly accurate impression of Apple’s Siri assistant.

In a world where iPhones dominate over a tenth of the global smartphone market share along with the myriad devices that Siri inhabits, it’s safe to say that many of us have heard the AI assistant’s iconic default voice.

Well, playing as a robot in the OTV server, Mar brought one of her secret talents to the fold to throw off those she came across in the Rust wasteland. Needless to say, her perfect rendition of Siri is a little bit chilling.

Mar is a British content creator and singer with over 800,000 subs on YouTube, about 430,000 followers on Twitch, 500,000 on Twitter and nearly 1 million followers on Instagram. Needless to say, she’s got her army of fans.

While the singer has plenty of tracks that shows off her range, her group in the OTV server probably weren’t ready for the spot-on impression based off of the Siri assistant.

Since she started regularly streaming on Twitch around late 2019, Mar has been quickly raising the ranks on the platform. And now her strange talent has been a favorite among her growing community.

Fortunately for Mar, she’ll get to use the voice as much as she wants since her character in the content creator server is a robot named ‘Siri.’

“For anyone who doesn’t know it,” she explained before giving a demonstration. “I’m in a server– the OTV Rust server, and it’s a roleplay server. And my character is Siri and I do a Siri impression. It’s not a voice changer, I just do it with my voice.”

Unfortunately for the bunch of streamers she’s grouped with, who’re probably impressed but get annoyed at hearing the voice by now, they have to hear it outside of roleplay scenarios, according to Mar.

“They would literally hate it,” she said on stream. “It gets really frustrating real quick, especially if you’re not in a role play situation.”

The remedy, she thought, was just to get used to it. Well, her viewers have been enjoying the Siri impression so far, so it might not be going away so soon.