Sykkuno explains how Twitch ads are getting worse: “I want to watch the stream!”

Sykkuno explained how Twitch ads are getting worse, claiming pre-roll ads are a hassle but Twitch Turbo isn’t a viable solution because it only supports the platform, not streamers.

Pre-roll ads are one of the most contentious features on Twitch. The ads play at the beginning of each stream, meaning it can take anywhere from 15 seconds to a few minutes before finally being able to tune into a stream.

Becoming a Twitch Turbo member is one way to get around it. It offers ad-free viewing (with exceptions), among other benefits.

However, not everyone is willing to pay $8.99 a month, and the service can be prone to glitches from time to time.

Plus, it doesn’t necessarily help streamers, as Twitch star Sykkuno explained. He made it clear that he isn’t a fan of pre-roll ads, particularly in terms of being a viewer. He also claimed Twitch Turbo isn’t the ideal solution because it doesn’t support streamers.

“I feel one ad is not so bad,” he said. “But sometimes I pop into a stream, and it hits me with eight ads in a row, and I’m just like, ‘I wanted to watch the stream, not the same ad!’”

He explained that being forced to watch one or two ads only takes up about 30 seconds of a viewer’s time. But getting hit with “five minutes” worth of them the moment you open a stream is a different story.

Sykkuno also believes Twitch Turbo isn’t a viable solution: “I don’t know if I’m going to get in trouble for saying this, but the problem with Twitch Turbo is that you’re not supporting any of the streamers.

“It’s not that I don’t appreciate Twitch, but I’m here for the streamers. I’m not a Twitch fanboy. I think twitch is cool, and I appreciate them, but that’s just how it is for me. I support streamers, not the platform.”

In contrast to his take on the issue, the official Twitch Turbo Guide states the following: “Twitch Partners and Affiliates still get credit for ad impressions when a Twitch Turbo subscriber watches their channel.”

This sparked a discussion among viewers, which led some of them to conclude that he might not be aware of this fact.