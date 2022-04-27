Sykkuno ruthlessly outplays Sliker in BotezLive poker game

Sykkuno showed his hidden poker talents during a BotezLive stream. Unfortunately, his fellow content creator Sliker was on the receiving end.

Twitch streamer Sykkuno is best known for teaming up with his friends Valkyrae, Fuslie, and Disguised Toast for an eventful game of Valorant.

However, the 30-year-old proved that he is just as skillful IRL as he is in the FPS after he managed to brutally take down his fellow streamer Sliker during a game of poker.

Maintaining an understated poker face throughout the game, Sykkuno successfully tricked his opponent and walked away with a whopping amount of cash, leaving his friends speechless.

Sykkuno destroys Sliker in poker

On April 27, the Botez Sisters, Alexandra and Andrea were doing a poker livestream featuring several streamers playing their hands at cards. Some of the famous faces included Ludwig, QTCinderella, and Slime.

As the poker neared its conclusion, the group realized that someone in the group had to have a Flush (i.e. all the cards had to be from the same suit.) After Ovilee May dropped out, it came to a showdown between Sliker and Sykkuno.

As the duo went all-in with their money, Sliker had two diamond cards whereas Sykkuno had two clubs. However, it was Sykkuno who had the better deck and received another $3,300 into his pot, leaving Sliker stunned.



Sykkuno’s sharp win obviously left the table astounded. However, later on in the stream during another hand, Sykkuno showed his good side by giving some of the winnings over to Alexandra.

The move paid off as Alexandra went on to be crowned Champion of Creator Poker Night winning approximately $15k from the night.

Read More: Valkyrae defends Sykkuno from backlash amid Twitch earnings leak

Sadly, Sliker’s luck did not pick up during the evening. Although, he’ll make sure to be keeping an eye on Sykkuno next time the pair face each other in a showdown.