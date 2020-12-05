 xQc has hilarious response after Logic roasts him on stream - Dexerto
xQc has hilarious response after Logic roasts him on stream

Published: 5/Dec/2020 15:13

by Georgina Smith
Twitch: xQc

Twitch streamer xQc had the best response after rapper Logic declined his invitation to a chess match live on stream, having mistakenly thought him to be the winner of the PogsChamps chess tournament.

Felix Lengyel a.k.a. xQc has been absolutely crushing Twitch stats this year, proving to be the most popular, and the highest-earning, streamer of 2020.

Despite his success, one area where he is most certainly lacking is chess skills – look no further than his 6-move loss to critikalMoist during the first PogChamps tournament as evidence of that.

In bizarre circumstances though, xQc’s chess skills earned him an unexpected roast from rapper Logic, live on stream, sparking a hilarious interaction between the streamers.

xQc has been trying his hand at online chess recently, and has played with multiple different people online. Keen to see if Logic was willing to participate in a game, Lengyel sent him an invite, and hopped over to his stream to watch the reaction.

But, the reaction wasn’t quite what he expected. “F**k that dude, man. xQc wants to play with me, but he was Pog champion wasn’t he? F**k that dude, man. F**k xQc,” Logic joked.

Logic had got his wires a little crossed, as Felix actually placed last in Chess.com’s PogsChamps tournament back in June, and again in August. It’s safe to say xQc was bewildered, unsure of what caused the seemingly unprompted roast.

Though xQc had a hilarious comeback of his own, calling him a “strawberry looking a** man,” going on to say “what does he mean? What did I do?”

In the background, Logic continues with “he’s about to smack me up man,” as Felix looks on completely baffled as to how he’d been confused for an unrivaled chess player.

It’s clear the jokes were all in good fun, as Logic quickly asked his team to follow xQc on Twitter so the pair could DM.

Fans were loving the hilarious exchange between Felix and Logic, with one of the clips uploaded to YouTube gaining over 400,000 views in only a couple of days.

Call of Duty streamer fires gun out of window after dying on Warzone

Published: 5/Dec/2020 13:52 Updated: 5/Dec/2020 13:54

by Daniel Cleary
Infinity Ward / Twitch

Warzone

A bizarre clip of a Call of Duty streamer has emerged, where the player fired a full magazine of a gun out of his window after dying in Warzone, during his Twitch stream.

In an intense online game, particularly battle royales like Warzone, it’s all too easy to get increasingly frustrated when games don’t go your way.

However, one Twitch streamer, who was playing under the “Faze sWiisH” gamer tag, took his post-game rage a bit too far, by taking a break from his Warzone session to empty out a full clip of his gun on-stream.

During the streamer’s broadcast, his character was killed by an enemy in-game and, while he could still wait for his Duo to buy him back him at the nearest Buy Station, he proceeded to walk towards his window in the background of the stream.

After opening the window, the streamer picked up a semi-automatic pistol, firing a full magazine directly outside and placing the gun on the table before returning to his stream.

He continued to finish out the Duos session on Warzone but the clip stirred up a lot of controversy online in the following hours, with many discussing the streamer’s actions on Reddit.

Shortly after the clip was shared, an image of what was outside the streamer’s window emerged, highlighting that behind his house (the direction he fired) appears to be a large open field area, so hopefully, no person or property was at risk of being hit.

Window looking onto garden
Instagram
The view from the window out of which the streamer fired.

Despite the fact that the surrounding area seemed to be clear of people, his actions are still against the livestreaming platform’s community guidelines and can be punished by Twitch’s moderation team.

The clip has since been removed from Twitch but as of now, it is unclear whether this was the result of a ban from the platform or if it was the streamer’s doing.