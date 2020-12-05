xQc has hilarious response after Logic roasts him on stream - Dexerto

Twitch streamer xQc had the best response after rapper Logic declined his invitation to a chess match live on stream, having mistakenly thought him to be the winner of the PogsChamps chess tournament.

Felix Lengyel a.k.a. xQc has been absolutely crushing Twitch stats this year, proving to be the most popular, and the highest-earning, streamer of 2020.

Despite his success, one area where he is most certainly lacking is chess skills – look no further than his 6-move loss to critikalMoist during the first PogChamps tournament as evidence of that.

In bizarre circumstances though, xQc’s chess skills earned him an unexpected roast from rapper Logic, live on stream, sparking a hilarious interaction between the streamers.

xQc has been trying his hand at online chess recently, and has played with multiple different people online. Keen to see if Logic was willing to participate in a game, Lengyel sent him an invite, and hopped over to his stream to watch the reaction.

But, the reaction wasn’t quite what he expected. “F**k that dude, man. xQc wants to play with me, but he was Pog champion wasn’t he? F**k that dude, man. F**k xQc,” Logic joked.

Logic had got his wires a little crossed, as Felix actually placed last in Chess.com’s PogsChamps tournament back in June, and again in August. It’s safe to say xQc was bewildered, unsure of what caused the seemingly unprompted roast.

Though xQc had a hilarious comeback of his own, calling him a “strawberry looking a** man,” going on to say “what does he mean? What did I do?”

In the background, Logic continues with “he’s about to smack me up man,” as Felix looks on completely baffled as to how he’d been confused for an unrivaled chess player.

It’s clear the jokes were all in good fun, as Logic quickly asked his team to follow xQc on Twitter so the pair could DM.

Fans were loving the hilarious exchange between Felix and Logic, with one of the clips uploaded to YouTube gaining over 400,000 views in only a couple of days.