Streamlabs launches new way to tip streamers after Twitch sub price changes

Streamlabs have launched Creator Subscriptions, a monthly tipping service that streamers can use to build a steady source of income without someone taking a cut.

This comes weeks after Twitch started rolling out Local Subscription Pricing that drew initial frustrations from streamers. But alternatives to collecting a steady revenue from loyal followings are starting to emerge.

Streamlabs has been used by aspiring career-streamers across plenty of major platforms like Twitch, YouTube Live, Facebook Gaming and more.

What’s more, some users are even embedded in the full-suite ecosystem of Streamlabs OBS.

Streamlabs Creator Subscription

Streamlabs Creator Subscriptions is another step in the integration for people to have a bit more control on the user-to-viewer experience, and vice-versa.

Different streaming platforms typically take a percentage of any viewer-donations, but Streamlabs is introducing another way to “help the live streaming community earn a consistent source of income,” a company release said.

It’ll work like regular tips in that a viewer donates a certain amount, unlock a message to play on a streamer’s broadcast, and the content creator can have a bit more agency with their stream of revenue.

“It’s difficult to make a living from live streaming, and it can be even more difficult for new streamers,” Head of Product at Streamlabs, Ashray Urs told Dexerto in an email. “This new subscription method aims to help build a community of dedicated fans that are financially invested in the success of creators.

“We want to provide new streamers with the opportunity to build a loyal fan base and give veterans an additional way to monetize their content.”

How to set up Streamlabs monthly tips

For people who’ve set up basic tips, then the process of activating monthly tips is a breeze. If you haven’t, simply follow the complete steps below.

Go to Streamlabs.com and Sign in.

Go to the ‘Donation Settings’ page.

Connect your PayPal.

Got to ‘Monthly Tips’ and toggle them.

After that, viewers can tip however much they want to give or streamers can set different price points that someone can donate to every month.

Streamlabs are even planning to add features like leaderboards and badges for monthly tippers. As long as your recurring tip is active, you’ll be able to see how you compare to other people who donate.