BIG help Coinbase solidify esports presence with new partnership

German esports organization BIG, also known as Berlin International Gaming, have entered a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

The convergence between esports and crypto has picked up in recent months, headlined by a 10-year, $210m deal between North American esports team TSM and crypto company FTX.

Coinbase have cemented their presence in the esports industry now through a deal with BIG, though the length and financial value of the partnership were not disclosed when requested by Dexerto.

The partnership will “explore the intersections of gaming and digital finances” through custom content, advertisement across digital platforms, and a focus on the German organization’s roster in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

This agreement quickly follows multiple sponsorship deals being announced by crypto exchange Bybit, who are now involved with esports orgs such as Danish powerhouse Astralis and CIS giants Natus Vincere.

Coinbase claim to be the biggest exchange platform in cryptocurrency with over 68m customers. They received a license for trading crypto in Germany on June 28, 2021. They’re also involved in esports through deals with North American org Evil Geniuses and tournament organizers BLAST and ESL.

“Crypto and esports are both industries with a huge amount of potential and are constantly evolving,” said Coinbase’s country manager in Germany, Sascha Rangoonwala.

“Partnering with Germany’s leading esports organization helps us more effectively reach as well as educate digital natives around the benefits and risks of cryptocurrency. Our aim is to give people the tools they need to use digital assets to their advantage.”