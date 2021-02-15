Logo
Kitten sabotages owner’s game in hilarious viral TikTok

Published: 15/Feb/2021 12:54

by Alice Hearing
TikTok viral xbox kitten
TikTok: Meywhoo

Any cat owner knows that while kittens can be tiny, fluffy, and adorable, they can also cause unimaginable havoc. One TikToker caught the cutest possible kitten-caused accident and it’s going viral.

TikToker Meywhoo was filming her kitten Pepper on Snapchat dressed in a tiny little kitten onesie, but it kept falling over and running about manically.

In the midst of the kitten’s antics, Pepper launched herself straight onto the Xbox button immediately switching off a game her husband was in the middle of, and he wasn’t happy. Her husband could be heard screaming “noooo” off-camera while his wife giggled and the kitten looked around wondering what had just happened.

But of course, the only thing he could do to help his anger was to point his middle finger, shout “F*** you” and “Why?” at the poor unassuming Pepper who had no idea what she had done.

@meywhooStraight for the button 😂 #xbox #husbandcheck #catsoftiktok #fyp♬ original sound – user5174507150922

Viewers were in complete awe at how cute the tiny kitten was, with one user writing “That is adorable. I would end up kissing her all over,” to which Meywhoo replied “he did” with a video of her husband doting over Pepper. Another person wrote “The most adorable accident,” while one wittily responded “Cat said PS4 only.”

Sadly, Meywhoo confirmed in a more recent video that Pepper has passed away at almost two-years-old and that the viral video was from around two months after they first got the kitten. Meywhoo said that Pepper was given surgery because she had a hole in her intestines that they didn’t know about previously, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meywhoo (@m_wright54)

Meywhoo also added that she originally began posting videos of her kitten as part of a campaign for her GoFundMe to raise money for Pepper’s surgery, and now some of that money will also go towards her cremation.

Despite the very sad news, Pepper’s memory is living on through more videos her owner is uploading and she is getting love from viewers all around the world.

Clubhouse user accuses MrBeast of racism after being removed from call

Published: 15/Feb/2021 12:09 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 12:45

by David Purcell
MrBeast filming a YouTuber video
YouTube: MrBeast

A user of the app Clubhouse, Farokh Sarmad, has accused MrBeast of removing him from a call due to the fact he couldn’t pronounce his name, though other members of the call are disputing this user’s version of events.

Clubhouse is a newly released social networking app that allows users to join huge group calls where they can listen to conversations and interviews on a wide variety of topics.

The app is currently invite-only, and this has made joining the community even more appealing for many.

This has naturally attracted many influencers and celebrities to the app, with Elon Musk and Kanye West even agreeing to do a voice-chat together.

Clubhouse app shown on a phone screen.
Unsplash.com - William Krause, @williamk
Clubhouse is a relatively new, invite-only social media application that is taking the net by storm.

YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson was one creator people were looking forward to seeing on the app. Known for his crazy YouTube videos, fans felt that the 22-year-old would have a lot to offer the community.

However on February 15, Farokh Sarmad, Clubhouse user and founder of Goodlife Media, alleged via Twitter that: “Mr. Beast just threw me out of his stage on Clubhouse after bringing me up saying: ‘I can’t spell your name so let me yote you out.'”

Farokh said that Jimmy “asked the audience to put photos of ourselves with Gary Vee so I did. He invited me on his stage filled with white dudes only, skipped me twice, then came back to me and just cut me to say that. I didn’t even place a word in.”

He described the situation as “blatant racism” and said he felt “disgusted” and “shocked.”

However, some of the other users who were in the Clubhouse call at the time claimed that that was not how the situation really happened. Twitter user Sealow called the accusations “slander,” writing: “This is completely false.

“Jimmy made it clear to everyone on the panel that he wanted a smaller room and that he was going to remove people. I was one of the 4-6 people that got removed.”

Content creator Rene Ritchie explained that they were removing people to make more room for women on the panel to be more inclusive, so they “so moved a bunch of people off to make room — including Hank Green.”

He went on to add: “MrBeast was saying he’s bad at names — he got my name wrong multiple times. Modding is chaos.”

Rene also shared a screen recording of the moment in question, where Jimmy says: “I’m gonna yote you, Colin thanks for coming up,” and before removing Farokh he pauses and says, “Uh, sorry I’m really bad with names, I’m gonna yote you as well.”

MrBeast has yet to respond to the situation, and people remain divided in opinion.

We’ll update this story if the YouTuber responds.