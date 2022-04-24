Streamers call on Twitch to unban Sanchovies after surprise indefinite ban

Streamers from across Twitch are calling on the platform to unban Sanchovies after the streamer was banned indefinitely for threatening to “bomb” his ISP’s headquarters.

On April 20, rising star streamer Sanchovies copped his first-ever ban on Twitch. Sanchovies has grown rapidly over the last few years for his League of Legends broadcasts, recently eclipsing 300k followers on the platform.

Being his first ban, many of his viewers assumed the suspension wouldn’t last much longer than a few days.

However, the ban may be permanent, and the 24-year-old explained why

Sanchovies Twitch ban explained

Sanchovies revealed what he said that got him in trouble at Twitch: “I’ve been dealing with internet problems for as long as I can remember, and in an outburst of frustration I said something really stupid towards the end of the stream, threatening to bomb my ISP’s headquarters.”

He continued: “What I said was super irresponsible as somebody with a considerably large audience. I apologize for that. It was an awful, awful joke to make and it’ll never happen again.”

The Canadian streamer also offered an apology for a tweet he posted after the ban was revealed where he said he “did not care” about the suspension.

After Sanch revealed the ban might not be uplifted by Twitch, an outpouring of support came his way from some of the top streamers on the platform.

Streamers react to Sanchovies ban

Hasan instantly reached out to the banned streamer in hopes he is released from his suspension soon and said: “Free my boy Sanch.”

free my boy sanch — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 24, 2022

Banned streamer Indiefoxx also offered support, as well as 100 Theives’ neekolul, as many fans and colleagues attempted to get “#FreeSanch” trending.

As of now, there is no way to know if Sanchovies will be given a second chance by the platform.

Back in March, the platform unbanned a streamer who threatened to “shoot people” at Twitch HQ and apologized, so it’s possible he could be given a second chance.

This article will be updated as the situation plays out.