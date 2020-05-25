Streamer stunned after Twitch chat baits him with Dr Disrespect prank

Streamer 'erobb221' was left speechless after his chat tricked him into thinking Twitch star Dr Disrespect was watching his Call of Duty broadcast. Doc's viral clip has now become a classic prank on the platform.

One of the major appeals of Twitch is that viewers get to interact with their favorite personalities. Unfortunately, the live nature of the medium also attracts trolls who aim to to grief streamers in front of their audience.

This is what happened to erobb during his May 24 broadcast, when his chat trolled him into thinking Dr Disrespect was reacting to his content. The two month old clip made him think the Two-Time Champion himself was watching.

Streamer baited with Dr Disrespect prank

The streamer was in the middle of his Call of Duty broadcast when a viewer in his chat told him that Dr Disrespect was watching his stream live. The personality was in disbelief that the Twitch star was reacting to his CoD session.

"Doc saw you playing CoD?" he read aloud. Viewers continued to spam him, until he repeated, "Doc saw you playing CoD and tuned in... You're lying. Do not be lying to me!" he said, before clicking out of his stream to watch the video.

The clip taken from Dr Disrespect's broadcast was labeled "erobb live" and featured the popular streamer throwing his head back and falling asleep. The pranked streamer was speechless after realizing he was watching an old clip from months back.

The original video stemmed from a March broadcast when the Two-Time was asked about his opinion on Riot Games' Valorant. The personality was joking at the time that the popular FPS was a snoozefest.

The viral clip of Dr Disrespect has gained over 150k views since first being posted. However, the hilarious moment has taken on a life of its own as its become a sort of reactionary meme that gets spammed on social media and in streams.

If nothing else, the prank is an example to never entirely trust Twitch chat, while also a compliment to the Two-Time in that a video of him being bored to sleep is still that popular. If nothing else, it proves that Doc never stops entertaining.