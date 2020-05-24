Alinity responds to backlash after old video goes viral

Popular Twitch streamer Natalia 'Alinity' Mogollon responded to backlash on social media after a video of hers from 2018 went viral on May 20. The personality argues that her opinion has changed since then.

Alinity is one of the top streamers on Twitch, however she's been no stranger to controversy, being banned in April for a wardrobe malfunction.

The 32-year-old has now found herself facing new criticism after a video of her sharing views on men cheating from two years ago re-surfaced on Twitter and went viral.

Alinity responds to backlash over viral video

The whole thing kicked off when Twitter user 'JordanPooleWrld' posted a video of the Twitch streamer on May 20. In the clip, the personality gives her take on the difference between men and women cheating in a relationship.

"For a guy that is in a relationship to be interested in other girls, that's just cheating. But if a girl who's in a relationship becomes interested in another guy, it often means that she's not getting what she needs to get from the relationship," she stated.

The video was accompanied with a caption that read "This actually makes no f**king sense." The user's post immediately went viral, with over 1.8 million views and 60k likes at the time of writing.

