Alinity responds to backlash after old video goes viral

Popular Twitch streamer Natalia 'Alinity' Mogollon responded to backlash on social media after a video of hers from 2018 went viral on May 20. The personality argues that her opinion has changed since then.
Alinity is one of the top streamers on Twitch, however she's been no stranger to controversy, being banned in April for a wardrobe malfunction.
The 32-year-old has now found herself facing new criticism after a video of her sharing views on men cheating from two years ago re-surfaced on Twitter and went viral.
Alinity responds to backlash over viral video
The whole thing kicked off when Twitter user 'JordanPooleWrld' posted a video of the Twitch streamer on May 20. In the clip, the personality gives her take on the difference between men and women cheating in a relationship.
"For a guy that is in a relationship to be interested in other girls, that's just cheating. But if a girl who's in a relationship becomes interested in another guy, it often means that she's not getting what she needs to get from the relationship," she stated.
The video was accompanied with a caption that read "This actually makes no f**king sense." The user's post immediately went viral, with over 1.8 million views and 60k likes at the time of writing.
This actually makes no fucking sense pic.twitter.com/Cs66F9Jcm7
— 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙 👑 (@JordanPooleWrld) May 20, 2020
After the post sparked a wave of backlash, Alinity responded to the tweet and said it was from years ago. "I said a while back. I think I was projecting my own insecurities about being cheated on. It was a totally stupid thing to say. This is from 2018, I was way off."
While the online personality was quick to explain the video, she still received backlash from some who disagreed with her statements from 2018. Responding again, she said, "I don't judge anyone for hating me based on the s**t I've done."
If nothing else, this is an example of how a clip from a streamer's past can show up again years later – even if their views have changed. Controversies aside, the Twitch star continues to pull in numbers on the platform. At the time of writing, she has over 1.1 million followers to her channel.