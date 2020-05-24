Greekgodx fires back at Twitch streamer accusing him of being “rude”

During his May 24 broadcast, popular Twitch star Dimitri 'Greekgodx' Antonatos hit back at fellow streamer Melina 'melina' Goransson after she claimed he was "rude" to her.

Greekgodx is one of the top streamers on Twitch, pulling in over 1.1 million followers to his channel. In February, he signed with popular organization Team SoloMid.

However, one person not a fan of him is fellow personality Melina. The TSM star responded to the Swede after she made several videos and claimed she is "leeching" off him for views.

Greekgodx hits back at "rude" claim

The streamer had just started his broadcast when he responded to a donation about how to grow on Twitch. "I'll show you how you can grow. So what you can do here is go over to this forum, and mention my name and say that I suck and I'm a bad guy," he said, pulling up the LivestreamFails subreddit.

He then played a clip from Melina's May 24 stream where she explained one of her top clips is her calling Greek "rude." "Yeah, apparently because you mentioned my name!" he joked. "It's called the GGX effect. You mention my name, you go viral. You're welcome for the views!"

While continuing to watch, he hit out at the Swedish personality for speaking about him and claimed she was doing it to please viewers. "This is just leeching at its finest. "He's being rude." You've already mentioned this once. You mention it again, just to please the c**k lords!"

In the full clip Greek reacted to, the Swedish star elaborated further on what she meant by her past comments. "When I met Greek, he was being rude. He was being really f**king obnoxious. You can go watch the VOD, and tell how he's really in my face, and being really rude!"

This isn't the first time Melina has been critical of the TSM personality. Back in April, she explained, "I've only experienced bad things about him. He's only been very b**chy towards me. The first time I met him he was like really rude. He seems kind of desperate."

The clip went viral last month with over 200k views at the time of writing.

Regardless of the criticisms, Greek continues to be one of the platform's most watched personalities. He's amassed millions of followers to his channel, and pulls in thousands of viewers a broadcast.