Streamer spooked after seeing “ghost” during broadcast

A streamer was left totally spooked after seemingly capturing a ghost sighting during a live broadcast with friends.

Live streaming has become one of the most prominent forms of entertainment on the net — and occasionally, these streams can capture some wild moments that happen in real time.

From broadcasters getting attacked by wild animals to being followed by stalkers and even helping out strangers in need, streams can catch some of the best, worst, and even the most jaw-dropping points of the human condition.

However, one streamer seemingly caught a glimpse into the supernatural during a recent broadcast — and the video footage is sending viewers for a loop.

Streamer seemingly catches live ghost sighting in viral clip

Streamer Chris D was in the middle of a sports podcast with his friends when a dark shadow passed from the right side to the left side of his webcam before going out of frame.

Almost immediately, Chris turned around, as though aware that something had passed behind him.

“Was that a ghost?” one of his friends asked, who’d also seemingly witnessed the shadow. Chris claims that he felt a chill pass behind him, sparking an animated conversation between the podcast hosts about the creepy moment.

Chris’s ghost sighting has convinced his friends that there’s more to the world than meets the eye. In a statement to Dexerto, streamer and podcast host JayRob claimed he “was always skeptical of the idea that the supernatural was real, but after what I witnessed while streaming on my channel, it forever changed my belief.”

That’s not all; now the group, who have now dubbed themselves the ‘GhostBrothaz,’ are aiming to stream directly from Chris’s house together in order to see if they can capture any more spooky sightings.

Commenters were also left slack-jawed by the incident, with some dubbing the clip “the realest ghost sighting video ever.”

This isn’t the first time that netizens have sounded off about ghost sightings; back in December, TikTok users were convinced they were capturing clips of the supernatural after using the app’s AI manga filter, although many critics argued that these “sightings” could merely be the filter acting up.