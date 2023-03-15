StreamElements Creator Diversity Program 2023 to support diverse Twitch streamers: How to apply

StreamElements, one of the most popular services used by streamers to monetize their content, is returning for a third year with the Creator Diversity Program. With funding and support for underrepresented creators, Twitch streamers can now apply.

The Creator Diversity Program (CDP) first started in 2020, with the aim of providing tools, guidance and funding to streamers from marginalized groups.

Now returning for a third year, a total of fifteen streamers will be selected, and net $3,000 to spend on improving their streams however they like, as well as workshops, a personal StreamElements manager, Razer gear, and more.

To be eligible, applicants must be from an underrepresented group: “including, without limitation, Black, People of Color (PoC), Women, LGBTQIA2S+, and Individuals with disabilities,” StreamElements outlines.

How to apply for StreamElements Creator Diversity Program

The deadline to apply for the Creator Diversity Program is March 31, 2023. You can find more information and apply on the StreamElements website.

Eligibility rules for the CDP 2023 are as follows:

Be a member of an underrepresented group (e.g. Black, PoC, Women, LGBTQIA2S+, Individuals with disabilities).

Be a Partner or Affiliate on Twitch.

Stream at least twice (2x) per week.

Average 50 or more concurrent viewers on Twitch.

Be 18 years of age or older.

Be located in North America or Europe.

StreamElements also stipulates, “The selection criteria will focus on creators who are dedicated to building a career in content creation, illustrate talent and growth potential, and have an inclusive community.”

StreamElements provides tools and services to help streamers monetize their live content.

What is the Creator Diversity Program on Twitch?

“The inspiration for the Creator Diversity Program was witnessing a lot of the challenges marginalized content creators face from access to mentors and support to opportunities and equipment,” said Taylor Shields, CDP co-director at StreamElements.

“Given our experience with all facets of streaming, from the technical side to helping creators engage with their communities through tools and sponsorships, we can help give them the extra boost they might need to move up to the next leg of their journey. At a time when we are seeing the economy impact DEI initiatives across all industries, we view it as an important offering now more than ever.”

In addition to funding and support, successful applicants will also receive promotion through StreamElements social media channels, as well as opportunities for paid sponsorship campaigns.

Twitch drag streamer DonaTarte, who was one of the creators selected in 2022, said, “In addition to helping upgrade my setup, StreamElements’ program improved my understanding of how to have a broader reach in the games industry and represent myself in online spaces.

“They also educated me on how to maintain healthy boundaries as a streamer and ways to better protect my mental health which were both a huge benefit.”

For 2023, selected applicants will be notified on April 24, 2023 with the program itself beginning on May 1.