SteveWillDoIt surprises soldier who killed Osama bin Laden with truck

NELK Boys’ SteveWillDoIt has become a wildly successful YouTuber, and is always giving back to friends and fans of his — now, though, the hero who killed Osama Bin Laden has been on the receiving end of Steve’s generosity.

In the past, we’ve seen Steve turn multiple people’s lives around. He got a homeless man a job and put him up in an apartment, and he’s given cars to fellow NELK man Kyle Forgeard, more than happy to share the insane wealth he’s accumulated.

As a result of this, when Steve had the chance to meet one of his personal heroes and someone who risked his life for the good of the rest of the world, he had to do something for him.

That’s where Robert O’Neill, better known as the man who killed Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, steps in.

By chance, Steve ended up meeting O’Neill through a mutual friend, and after saying that he “felt like he needed to buy a car for someone,” he realized that there was no better recipient.

So, after spending a while chatting with Rob about his experiences and what that night was like, Steve took Rob out to look at his car collection — and give him one himself.

After showing off a few of them, Steve asked what he thought of the brand new Ford F150, and after having a poke around, Rob was clearly a fan. “Yo Robert, I think you’re a f**king hero and the bravest man I’ve ever met,” said Steve, before Rob quickly realized what was happening and told him to “get the f**k out of here right now.”

Rob was clearly a little speechless after Steve told him that he “wants to give him this truck for his service,” but thanked Steve and the crew for the gif after gathering his thoughts.

There’s no doubting that Rob never served the country for flashy new trucks, but it’s not a bad reward, especially from someone he had never met before.